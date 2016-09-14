News Briefs for Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Published Wednesday, September 14, 2016

ALVORD

CRAFTING BEE – Mount Zion Baptist Church will have a day of crafting at the MZ Bee 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Bring your scrapbook, card-making supplies, crochet, needlework or any other craft materials. Bring lunch, snacks and drinks. Anyone is welcome. There is a $10 fee to benefit the church food pantry. Mount Zion Baptist is located at 615 CR 1280 outside Alvord. Call Jeannie Frye, 940-427-5941 or leave a message at the church, 940-627-5103.

BRIDGEPORT

CLASS REUNION – The Bridgeport High School Class of 1966 will celebrate its 50th reunion Sept. 16 and 17. If you have not been contacted, email mhowardtx@gmail.com for details. Also, visit facebook.com/BHSClassof1966 to get information.

FOOD AND DRINK – Taste Bridgeport is 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in downtown. Tickets are $25, which includes food tasting, wine pairing, a wine glass, entrance to the after-party and two drink tickets. Tickets for the after-party only are $15. Jake Hooker will play at 8 p.m., and Le Freak will play at 9:30. Tickets may be purchased at City Hall, the Chamber of Commerce and Decatur Civic Center, among other locations.

CHICO

HIGH SCHOOL REUNION – Chico High School Reunion for classes 1970 to 1980ish is noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Chico Middle School. Bring a potluck dish. Barbecue and drinks will be provided.

CLASS REUNION – The Chico High School Class of 1983 will celebrate its 33rd reunion on Sept. 24. For information, email raylenecoker@gmail.com or contact Raylene Green Coker or Barbara Hicks Reed on Facebook to get information.

DECATUR

5TH QUARTER – First Baptist Church of Decatur will host the 5th Quarter 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. after the Decatur Eagle football game Friday, Sept. 23. There will be free food and door prizes. All students in seventh though 12th grades are invited.

CLASS REUNION – The Decatur High School class of 1986 is hosting a 30-year reunion Sept. 24. Contact DeDe South Diaczenko at diaczenko@yahoo.com or on Facebook.

GOLF TOURNAMENT – The 12th annual Decatur Lions Club Golf Tournament is Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Decatur Country Club. The tournament is a four-person scramble and limited to the first 18 teams. Cost is $60 per person, which includes lunch, green fee and cart. Mulligans will be sold at the country club (limit two). Registration is at 7:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 8:30. Prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and last-place teams. There will also be door prizes and contests for hole-in-one, closest-to-the-pin and longest drive. The tournament benefits the Lions Club building and civic activities and Decatur Boy Scout Troop 121.

GLOW BALL – The Decatur Police Department’s 2nd Annual Glow Ball Tournament is Saturday, Oct. 22, at Decatur Golf Club, 211 Country Club Rd. The four-person, best ball format has a shotgun start at 4 p.m. with nine holes played in daylight and nine after dark. Every team will have a Decatur PD representative. Cost is $50 per person or $200 per team. It includes glow balls, a meal and prizes. To register, call Decatur PD, 940-393-0300.

ENGLISH CLASSES – English classes started Sept. 7 at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. There are four levels of classes. Students will be tested to determine class placement. Returning students will not be tested. There is no registration fee, however there is a textbook fee. Classes are 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Call the church office at 940-627-3235.

GREENWOOD

FALL FESTIVAL – Greenwood’s 19th annual Fall Festival is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in downtown Greenwood. The parade begins at 10 a.m., and the Greenwood/Slidell Fire Department fish fry starts at 5 p.m. To reserve a craft or food booth, call Gerry Galloway, 940-627-7999, or Linda Hood, 940-466-7597.

PARADISE

MAIN STREET FESTIVAL – Paradise Main Street Festival is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Paradise. There will be an antique tractor show, art show, auctions, car show, quilt show, live entertainment, vendors and vintage trailers. New this year will be a pie and preserve contest, bounce houses and obstacle courses and a washer tournament.

CALLING ALL ARTISTS – Local artists are sought to participate in the Paradise Main Street Festival Art Show Saturday, Sept. 24. Display space is limited, so artists are encouraged to register now. The entry form may be downloaded at paradisehistoricalsociety.com. Email art show chair Jan Cosgrove, janjcosgrove1@embarqmail.com.

RHOME

LIBRARY EVENTS – The Rhome Public Library is having several events in September. From 3 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 14 and Sept. 28, elementary students may read to a therapy dog. Call the library to reserve a time. On Sept. 15, Maker Space is 4 to 5 p.m., and game night for sixth through 12th graders is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Book to Art Club is 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20. Craft supplies will be provided or you can bring your own. Craft time for elementary age children is 4 p.m. Sept. 22, and family game night is 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 23. The tech truck from the Perot Museum will be at the library 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 27. This event is for third through 12th graders and will include hands-on STEM activities.

FALL FESTIVAL – The Rhome Fall Festival is Sept. 30-Oct. 1. There will be a barbecue cook-off with cash prizes and trophies. To participate in the Voice of Rhome, you must audition Sept. 17 at the Rhome Community Center. Show up at 6 p.m. or call to make an appointment. The festival still has openings for vendors, sponsors, parade entries and volunteers. There will also be an antique car and tractor show. For information, call Deborah BeCraft, 817-636-2826; Debbie Stewart, 817-707-2097; or Donna Valdez, 940-255-1017. Email rhomeoldtownfun@hotmail.com.

WISE COUNTY

CEMETERY MEETING – The Wilson Prairie Cemetery Association will host a meeting 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at the cemetery.

DAR MEETING – The John B. Denton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting the 6th annual live reading of the United States Constitution at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Wise County Veterans Park in Decatur. Readers are needed. If you would like to participate, contact Amy Pegues at 940-577-3192, amy@calmleas.com.

SALUTING HEROES – The first Salute to Local Heroes is noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at The Cajun Kid, 2228 W. Hwy. 114, in Paradise. There will be music, raffles and a donation car wash benefiting the Paradise Volunteer Fire Department.

LOCAL DEMOCRATS – Wise County Democrats have a new meeting place – the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 S. Trinity St. The group meets the third Monday of the month with the next meeting 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. Guest speakers and snacks are provided. Call 940-399-7352. wisedemocrats.com

BUILD-A-BUSINESS – A business planning workshop is 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 at Weatherford College Wise County. Host is Cheryl W. Jones, economic development specialist with the city of Fort Worth Economic Development Department. The event benefits the scholarship funds of the Paradise Chamber of Commerce and Wise County Area Business Women’s Network. Reserve a spot by contacting Deborah Mann, 940-393-1434, dmann@mannair.com.

GOLF TOURNAMENT – Devon is having a golf tournament to benefit United Way Friday, Sept. 23, at The Club at Runaway Bay. Registration is at 7 a.m., and the four-man scramble begins at 8 with a shotgun start. Register by Sept. 16 by contacting Jackie Yard, 940-394-2202, Jackie.Yard@dvn.com or Crystal Watkins, 940-577-6585, Crystal.Watkins@dvn.com. Hole sponsorships are available.

MEET-AND-GREET – Wise County Special Needs Baseball is having its fall meet-and-greet 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Community Church in Decatur. Everyone is welcome. There will be food, games and a mandatory meeting for all parents and caregivers.

COMBINED MEETING – The Decatur and Bridgeport Chambers of Commerce will have a joint luncheon Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Decatur Civic Center to hear Fort Worth Stock Show President Brad Barnes speak. Reservations should be made to the Decatur Chamber of Commerce at 940-627-3107 or the Bridgeport Chamber, 940-683-2076. Cost is $13 per person.

FREEDOM TEXAS – Freedom Texas will meet 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in the meeting room at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St., in Decatur. This group works to educate people about the sovereignty, security and self-sufficiency of Texas, and promotes its eventual independence. Anyone who wishes to learn more is invited to attend. This month’s speaker is Marvin Tyson, Vietnam veteran and author of “The Fall of the Western Empire.” He will be speaking about the feds’ abuse of the Constitution and the benefits of Texas secession. Call Brenda Vaughn, 940-389-0999. freedomtexas.org

BENEFIT CONCERT – The Wise County Historical Society is having a benefit concert featuring the Forgiven Quartet 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Wise County Heritage Museum in Decatur. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the museum for $10. Tickets at the door will be $12.

HEALTH AND SAFETY – Hospice Plus and Home Health of North Central Texas is having the Wise Senior Health and Safety Expo 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. There will be more than 30 booths, and S&J Pharmacy will be giving flu shots for no charge with Medicare or $20. Admission is free. There will be entertainment, door prizes and a complimentary lunch. RSVP to Debbie Bounds, dbounds@HospicePlus.net, 817-899-8529. Donations of non-perishable food items for WARM will be accepted.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

SUPPORT GROUP – Light After Divorce is a new support group at Wise County Christian Counseling for women who are healing from the pain of separation and/or divorce. The group will meet 10 a.m. to noon Thursday mornings. Cost is $20 per session or $65 per month with a sliding scale for those in need. Call 940-627-1618 or email Le@wiseccc.org to reserve a spot.

INDIGENT HEALTH CARE – Applications for the Indigent Health Care program are available at 1101 West Rose Ave. in Decatur or by calling 940-627-4203, ext. 228. Eligible persons must meet the standards set forth by the state department of Health Care Services and the requirements in the following categories: residence, household, income and resources. Applicants must provide all verification and requested information in order to determine eligibility.