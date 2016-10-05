News Briefs for Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Published Wednesday, October 5, 2016

ALVORD

TRUNK OR TREAT – Mount Zion Baptist Church in Alvord will have Trunk or Treat 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, in the parking lot of Legend Bank in Alvord.

BOYD

COLOR RUN – The Boyd Color Run is 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the high school. The event is being put on by the Boyd Education Foundation and Fit-N-Wise Fit YOUTH Program to benefit the foundation. Cost is $10 for the 1-mile fun run and $15 for the 3-mile run. Registration forms can be found on the Boyd ISD website or at any Boyd campus. To guarantee a T-shirt, turn forms in to any campus by Oct. 13.

BRIDGEPORT

HUNTING TRIP RAFFLE – The Bridgeport Education Foundation is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a weekend hunting trip for four to RBT Ranch in Jacksboro, Oct. 14-16. The tickets are $20 each or $100 for six. All meals, guns and ammunition will be provided, and each hunter may harvest one white-tail doe.

BRIDGEPORT GARDEN CLUB – Bridgeport Garden Club, which serves all of Wise County, is having its monthly meeting 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Bridgeport Community Center. The program, “Bee Kind,” will feature Master Beekeeper Donovan Johns, who will talk about the benefits and importance of bees. Lunch will be served and all are welcome. Call Deb Lewis, 443-415-4240.

CHICO

4-H MEETING – The Chico 4-H Club will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, on the downtown square. Call Kelly Martin, 940-210-2506.

CRAFT NIGHT – Chico Public Library is having Ladies Craft Night 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. The group will make paperback pumpkins. Only 20 seats are available. Call 940-644-2330 to register.

DECATUR

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT – Decatur Police Department will have National Night Out on the square 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. There will be free hot dogs, chips, drinks, popcorn and snow cones. There will also be a jump house, child fingerprint ID and the distracted driving simulator. The Decatur Fire Department will also put on their clown show.

GLOW BALL – The Decatur Police Department’s 2nd Annual Glow Ball Tournament is Saturday, Oct. 22, at Decatur Golf Club, 211 Country Club Rd. The four-person, best ball format has a shotgun start at 4 p.m. with nine holes played in daylight and nine after dark. Every team will have a Decatur PD representative. Cost is $50 per person or $200 per team. It includes glow balls, a meal and prizes. To register, call Decatur PD, 940-393-0300.

GREENWOOD

FALL FESTIVAL – Greenwood’s 19th annual Fall Festival is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in downtown Greenwood. The parade begins at 10 a.m., and the Greenwood/Slidell Fire Department fish fry starts at 5 p.m. To reserve a craft or food booth, call Gerry Galloway, 940-627-7999; or Linda Hood, 940-466-7597.

NEWARK

CRUISIN’ DAYS – The 29th Annual Newark Fire Dept Cruisin’ Days is Oct. 6-8. The event includes a carnival all three days, Bingo Friday night and Saturday, a parade 10 a.m. Saturday, vendor booths, concessions and entertainment all day Saturday, a barbecue dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday followed by a cake auction, fire dept. awards and a dance with DJ Mary Embry.

PARADISE

GATE NOMINATIONS – Nominations are now being accepted for the Paradise GATE (Gifted and Talented Education) program for students new to Paradise ISD in first through 12th grades. Nomination forms may be picked up at any campus office or downloaded at pisd.net. Email Carla Gentry, cgentry@pisd.net.

RHOME

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS – Applications for Rhome/South Wise County Spirit of Christmas will be available Oct. 11 at Rhome City Hall, 261 North School Road. The program provides toys and clothing for economically disadvantaged children. Return applications by Thursday, Nov. 10.

WISE COUNTY

CLAY SHOOT – Devon’s ninth annual Sporting Clay Shoot benefiting United Way is Friday, Oct. 21, at Fossil Pointe Sporting Grounds, 7282 N. Farm Road 51, outside Decatur. Registration is at 8 a.m., and first flight is at 9. Cost is $500 per five-person team, and lunch is provided. Register by contacting Crystal Watkins: 940-577-6585 or crystal.watkins@dvn.com.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Made-2-Thrive needs volunteers to help set up before baseball games, be buddies for the players, pitch during the games, work the concession stand and clean up after games. To help, fill out an application at made2thrive.org. Contact Claudia Davila, butterfly8480@gmail.com or 940-255-4541.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

SUPPORT GROUP – Light After Divorce is a new support group at Wise County Christian Counseling for women who are healing from the pain of separation and/or divorce. The group will meet 10 a.m. to noon Thursday mornings. Cost is $20 per session or $65 per month with a sliding scale for those in need. Call 940-627-1618 or email Le@wiseccc.org to reserve a spot.

INDIGENT HEALTH CARE – Applications for the Indigent Health Care program are available at 1101 West Rose Ave. in Decatur or by calling 940-627-4203, ext. 228. Eligible persons must meet the standards set forth by the state department of Health Care Services and the requirements in the following categories: residence, household, income and resources. Applicants must provide all verification and requested information in order to determine eligibility.

FAITH BRIEFS

BLESSING OF ANIMALS – The First United Methodist Church of Decatur will have Blessing of the Animals 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8, in conjunction with the Episcopal Church of Wise County. The event will be at 905 S. Church St. Bring dogs on leashes and cats in carriers to both events.

LORD’S ACRE – The First United Methodist Church of Boyd is having the Lord’s Acre Fall Festival 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. There will be a turkey and dressing dinner 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a live auction at 1:30 p.m. The event will include arts and crafts booths, homemade goodies, a flea market, free children’s activities and a bounce house. There will also be a Carter blood drive. The church is at 540 S. Allen St.

FALL FESTIVAL – Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Decatur will have a fall festival at noon Sunday, Oct. 8. The church is located at 1308 S. Deer Park Road.

MONTHLY MISSION – The Episcopal Church of Wise County is collecting items for the Wise County Animal Shelter during October. Donations such as bleach, puppy and kitten food, Dawn dishwashing soap and cat litter may be brought to the church at 905 S. Church St.

PRAISE MUSIC – The Good News Band will play at Crafton Baptist Church, 2590 Farm Road 2127, 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, during church service. The band features fiddler Will Thomasson and wife Pat of Mansfield, along with musician and singer David Robinson, a Chico native, and wife Chelsa. The congregation will also celebrate Pastor Appreciation Day with a potluck luncheon immediately following services.