News Briefs for Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Published Wednesday, October 26, 2016

BOYD

COLOR RUN – The Boyd Color Run is 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the high school. The event is being put on by the Boyd Education Foundation and Fit-N-Wise Fit YOUTH Program to benefit the foundation. Cost is $10 for the 1-mile fun run and $15 for the 3-mile run. Registration forms can be found on the Boyd ISD website or at any Boyd campus.

BRIDGEPORT

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS – Bridgeport Spirit of Christmas applications will be available Monday, Oct. 31, at the Bridgeport Public Library. Spirit of Christmas applications will be accepted at the Bridgeport Library during regular business hours. Applications are due by noon on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

THANKSGIVING DINNER – Tickets are now on sale for the First United Methodist Church annual Thanksgiving dinner in Bridgeport. The meal will be served 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Bridgeport High School. Purchase tickets at the church office, 608 17th St., or at the door.

DECATUR

COOKOUT – Grace Baptist Church of Decatur is now taking orders for meat for the annual Benevolence Cookout. Turkeys ($35), hams ($40) and briskets ($65) will be smoked on the north parking lot of the church on Friday, Nov. 11, and may be picked up after 6 p.m. To order, call 940-627-7558.

CLASS REUNION – The Decatur High School class of 1980 is having an open class reunion for DHS classes of 1977-1983 Saturday, Oct 29, at Bono’s Restaurant in Decatur. The party starts at 7 p.m., and all classmates are invited. On Friday, Oct 28, the class of 1980 is having a party for their class at the home of Amy Pegues, 940-577-3192.

RHOME

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS – Applications for Rhome/South Wise County Spirit of Christmas are now available at Rhome City Hall, 261 North School Road. The program provides toys and clothing for economically disadvantaged children. Return applications by Thursday, Nov. 10.

WISE COUNTY

DEVON LUNCH – Retirees, former employees and friends of MEC, MND, LEC, Devon and related companies will meet for lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Catfish O’Harlies. Call 940-683-2882.

FREEDOM TEXAS – Freedom Texas will meet 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the meeting room at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St., in Decatur. Speakers will be survival specialists Robert and Deborah Crook. They will talk about preparing for catastrophic disaster. Call Brenda Vaughn, 940-389-0999.

STRESS MANAGEMENT – For those interested in providing peer support during times of crisis or a critical event, Wise Health System is offering a combined group/individual critical incident stress management training Nov. 8, 9 and 10 at the Bridgeport campus. For information or to register, contact Penni Green, 940-626-1358 or .

ROAD CLOSED – According to a Texas Department of Transportation press release, Farm Road 730 will be closed at Twin Pond Creek, north of Decatur, for drainage repairs through the month of November. Through traffic on FM 730 northbound will be detoured to Old Decatur Road, then right on County Road 2175 to FM 730. Through traffic on FM 730 southbound will be detoured to County Road 2175, then left on Old Decatur Road to FM 730. Alternate routes are encouraged.

SEEKING SINGERS – The Wise County Chorus is seeking singers to join them on Sundays at 3:45 p.m. in the Paradise First Baptist Church Worship Center, 405 Main St. The choir is open to seventh graders through adults. The group is under the direction of Steve Horton, who has led choirs throughout Tarrant and surrounding counties, and is accompanied by Mike Niblett, an accomplished accompanist, performer and teacher. The group will learn a variety of music styles and perform throughout Wise and surrounding counties.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

FAITH BRIEFS

MONTHLY MISSION – The Episcopal Church of Wise County is collecting items for the Wise County Animal Shelter during October. Donations such as bleach, puppy and kitten food, Dawn dishwashing soap and cat litter may be brought to the church at 905 S. Church St.

TEAM ROPING – County Line Cowboy Church is having a Harvest Roundup Team Roping 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. There will be a silent auction, cake auction, hay rides, a mechanical bull and mutton bustin’, in addition to roping. Mutton bustin’ registration starts at 2 p.m. with riding at 3. Books open for the roping at 3 p.m. with roping at 4. The church and arena are located at 890 U.S. 81/287, between spur 511 and Farm Road 101 in Sunset. Call Glenn Beck, 940-841-2610 or Monty Stockard, 940-781-9358.