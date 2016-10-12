News Briefs for Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Published Wednesday, October 12, 2016

ALVORD

TRUNK OR TREAT – Mount Zion Baptist Church in Alvord will have Trunk or Treat 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, in the parking lot of Legend Bank in Alvord.

BOYD

COLOR RUN – The Boyd Color Run is 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the high school. The event is being put on by the Boyd Education Foundation and Fit-N-Wise Fit YOUTH Program to benefit the foundation. Cost is $10 for the 1-mile fun run and $15 for the 3-mile run. Registration forms can be found on the Boyd ISD website or at any Boyd campus. To guarantee a T-shirt, turn forms in to any campus by Oct. 13.

BRIDGEPORT

HUNTING TRIP RAFFLE – The Bridgeport Education Foundation is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a weekend hunting trip for four to RBT Ranch in Jacksboro, Oct. 14-16. The tickets are $20 each or $100 for six. All meals, guns and ammunition will be provided, and each hunter may harvest one white-tail doe.

CLASS REUNION – The Bridgeport High School Class of ’91 will have its 25th reunion 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Bono’s Restaurant in Decatur.

CHICO

CRAFT NIGHT – Chico Public Library is having Ladies Craft Night 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. The group will make paperback pumpkins. Only 20 seats are available. Call 940-644-2330 to register.

DECATUR

GLOW BALL – The Decatur Police Department’s 2nd Annual Glow Ball Tournament is Saturday, Oct. 22, at Decatur Golf Club, 211 Country Club Rd. The four-person, best ball format has a shotgun start at 4 p.m. with nine holes played in daylight and nine after dark. Every team will have a Decatur PD representative. Cost is $50 per person or $200 per team. It includes glow balls, a meal and prizes. To register, call Decatur PD, 940-393-0300.

PARADISE

GATE NOMINATIONS – Nominations are now being accepted for the Paradise GATE (Gifted and Talented Education) program for students new to Paradise ISD in first through 12th grades. Nomination forms may be picked up at any campus office or downloaded at pisd.net. Email Carla Gentry, cgentry@pisd.net.

RHOME

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS – Applications for Rhome/South Wise County Spirit of Christmas are now available at Rhome City Hall, 261 North School Road. The program provides toys and clothing for economically disadvantaged children. Return applications by Thursday, Nov. 10.

WISE COUNTY

DEMOCRATIC MEETING – The Wise County Democratic Party will meet 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 S. Trinity. There will be snacks and a guest speaker.

SEEKING SINGERS – The Wise County Chorus is seeking singers to join them on Sundays at 3:45 p.m. in the Paradise First Baptist Church Worship Center, 405 Main St. The choir is open to seventh graders through adults. The group is under the direction of Steve Horton, who has led choirs throughout Tarrant and surrounding counties, and is accompanied by Mike Niblett, an accomplished accompanist, performer and teacher. The group will learn a variety of music styles and perform throughout Wise and surrounding counties.

CLAY SHOOT – Devon’s ninth annual Sporting Clay Shoot benefiting United Way is Friday, Oct. 21, at Fossil Pointe Sporting Grounds, 7282 N. Farm Road 51, outside Decatur. Registration is at 8 a.m., and first flight is at 9. Cost is $500 per five-person team, and lunch is provided. Register by contacting Crystal Watkins: 940-577-6585 or crystal.watkins@dvn.com.

FREEDOM TEXAS – Freedom Texas will meet 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the meeting room at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St., in Decatur. Speakers will be survival specialists Robert and Deborah Crook. They will talk about preparing for catastrophic disaster. Call Brenda Vaughn, 940-389-0999. freedomtexas.org

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Made-2-Thrive needs volunteers to help set up before baseball games, be buddies for the players, pitch during the games, work the concession stand and clean up after games. To help, fill out an application at made2thrive.org. Contact Claudia Davila, butterfly8480@gmail.com or 940-255-4541.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

SUPPORT GROUP – Light After Divorce is a new support group at Wise County Christian Counseling for women who are healing from the pain of separation and/or divorce. The group will meet 10 a.m. to noon Thursday mornings. Cost is $20 per session or $65 per month with a sliding scale for those in need. Call 940-627-1618 or email Le@wiseccc.org to reserve a spot.

INDIGENT HEALTH CARE – Applications for the Indigent Health Care program are available at 1101 West Rose Ave. in Decatur or by calling 940-627-4203, ext. 228. Eligible persons must meet the standards set forth by the state department of Health Care Services and the requirements in the following categories: residence, household, income and resources. Applicants must provide all verification and requested information in order to determine eligibility.

FAITH BRIEFS

MONTHLY MISSION – The Episcopal Church of Wise County is collecting items for the Wise County Animal Shelter during October. Donations such as bleach, puppy and kitten food, Dawn dishwashing soap and cat litter may be brought to the church at 905 S. Church St.

TRAP SHOOT – Wise County Cowboy Church is having a trap shoot 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. The church is having a multi-family garage sale 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Their address is 2070 Old Denton Road, east of Decatur.

TEAM ROPING – County Line Cowboy Church is having a Harvest Roundup Team Roping 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. There will be a silent auction, cake auction, hay rides, a mechanical bull and mutton bustin’, in addition to roping. Mutton bustin’ registration starts at 2 p.m. with riding at 3. Books open for the roping at 3 p.m. with roping at 4. The church and arena is located at 890 U.S. 81/287, between spur 511 and Farm Road 101 in Sunset. Call Glenn Beck, 940-841-2610 or Monty Stockard, 940-781-9358.