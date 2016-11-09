News Briefs for Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Published Wednesday, November 9, 2016

BRIDGEPORT

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS – Bridgeport Spirit of Christmas applications are now available at the Bridgeport Public Library. They will be accepted at the Bridgeport Library during regular business hours. Applications are due by noon Tuesday, Nov. 8.

BRIDGEPORT HOUSING AUTHORITY – The Bridgeport Housing Authority annual plan is now available for a 45-day public review. A meeting to discuss the review will be held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 at the Community Center at 1508 Cobb St.

CHICO

CHICO 4-H – The Chico 4-H Club will meet 3 p.m. Sunday in the Chico Elementary School cafeteria. Call Kelly Martin at 940-210-2506.

DECATUR

SANTA COPS – The Decatur Police Department is accepting applications for the Santa Cops program through Monday, Nov. 28. They can be picked up at the police department or found online at decaturtx.org. Donations of new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the police department through Thursday, Dec. 15. Call Ashly DoByns, 940-393-0303.

GREENWOOD

ENTWINED – There will be a silent auction and chili and cornbread dinner fundraiser 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Greenwood Fire Hall to raise funds for the Richards family. Jill and Michael Richards are expecting conjoined twin girls, and all proceeds will go toward their medical and traveling expenses. There will also be live entertainment and raffle prizes at the benefit. For information call Shawna Hesteande at 940-389-3015.

PARADISE

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE – Paradise Chamber of Commerce will host its annual awards dinner 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 at the Boyd Community Center. The chamber will present the Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year and Student Citizen awards. Speaker will be Lisa Graves, and catering will be Sagebrush.

RHOME

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS – Applications for Rhome/South Wise County Spirit of Christmas are now available at Rhome City Hall, 261 North School Road. The program provides toys and clothing for economically disadvantaged children. Return applications by Thursday, Nov. 10.

VETERANS DAY CEREMONY – Rhome Veterans Day Ceremony and Celebration starts with a parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. There will a USO-style variety show at 1 p.m. at the park. Bring your own lawn chairs and refreshments.

COAT AND BLANKET DRIVE – The Rhome Veterans are holding a coat and blanket drive for homeless veterans. New or gently used hats, coats, gloves, scarves and blankets for men, women and children will be accepted. Collection points will be at the USO show on Nov. 12 and at the tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 3.

WISE COUNTY

STOCKINGS FOR SOLDIERS – The Wise County Messenger and Patti’s Hair Parlor are collecting items for North Texas Stockings for Soldiers. Needed items include toiletries, hard candy, playing cards, signed Christmas cards and small books. Call 940-453-0511 or email bobby.travis60@gmail.com.

SANTA’S DEPUTIES – Applications for Santa’s Deputies are now available at the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and on the department’s website. Call 940-627-5971.

ROAD CLOSED – According to a Texas Department of Transportation press release, Farm Road 730 will be closed at Twin Pond Creek, north of Decatur, for drainage repairs through the month of November. Through traffic on FM 730 northbound will be detoured to Old Decatur Road, then right on County Road 2175 to FM 730. Through traffic on FM 730 southbound will be detoured to County Road 2175, then left on Old Decatur Road to FM 730. Alternate routes are encouraged.

SEEKING SINGERS – The Wise County Chorus is seeking singers to join them on Sundays at 3:45 p.m. in the Paradise First Baptist Church Worship Center, 405 Main St. The choir is open to seventh graders through adults. The group is under the direction of Steve Horton, who has led choirs throughout Tarrant and surrounding counties, and is accompanied by Mike Niblett, an accomplished accompanist, performer and teacher. The group will learn a variety of music styles and perform throughout Wise and surrounding counties.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

NUTCRACKER PERFORMANCE – Dancers with the Wise Performing Arts Guild will perform “The Nutcracker” Dec. 17 and 18 at the Decatur High School theatre. Tickets will be for sale soon.

FINANCIAL AID INFORMATION SESSION – Weatherford College Wise County is hosting a Financial Aid Information Session at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 in the WCWC Lecture Hall. Donnie Purvis, Director of Financial Aid, will provide valuable information about the application process and the many changes that have been implemented this year. The information session will include an overview of the changes and a time for the public to ask questions. For details please call 940-627-2690.

FREEDOM TEXAS – Freedom Texas will hold its monthly public meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 in the meeting room at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St., in Decatur. This group works to educate people about the sovereignty, security and self-sufficiency of Texas, and promotes its eventual independence. Anyone who wishes to learn more is invited to attend. Guest speaker will be Raymond Herrerra, a Vietnam veteran and political activist from California and mastermind behind the Murrietta, Calif. protest and standoff on July 1, 2014. He will be speaking about the dangers of illegal immigration for our country. For information contact Brenda Vaughn at 940-389-0999 or go to freedomtexas.org.

VETERANS PROGRAM – The Wise County Veterans Group hosts its annual Veterans Day program 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at the Wise County Veterans Memorial Park in Decatur. The guest speaker will be Sheriff Lane Akin. Lunch for veterans will be served immediately after at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. The public and all veterans are encouraged to attend this national observance of our veterans’ continued contributions to our country.

OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD – Two local churches will serve as drop-off locations for gift-filled shoeboxes as part of Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child. Donations may be dropped off at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 886 County Road 1326, in Bridgeport and First Baptist Church, 1200 Preskitt Road in Decatur, from Nov. 14-21. For information on what can be included in the shoeboxes, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.

HOPE THROUGH THE HOLIDAYS – Wise County Christian Counseling will have a workshop on working through grief during the holidays 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Decatur Church of Christ. RSVP by Thursday, Nov. 10 to save a sport. For information call 940-627-1618 or email britt@wiseccc.org.

BLUE RIBBON BASH – Local 4-H and FFA groups will host the second annual Blue Ribbon Bash 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. There will be raffle prizes, a live auction and live music with Jake Hooker. Seating is limited. To purchase a table call 940-627-4567 or 940-393-2128.

FAITH BRIEFS

THANKSGIVING DINNER – Tickets are now on sale for the First United Methodist Church annual Thanksgiving dinner in Bridgeport. The meal will be served 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Bridgeport High School. Purchase tickets at the church office, 608 17th St., or at the door.

COOKOUT – Grace Baptist Church of Decatur is now taking orders for meat for the annual Benevolence Cookout. Turkeys ($35), hams ($40) and briskets ($65) will be smoked on the north parking lot of the church on Friday, Nov. 11, and may be picked up after 6 p.m. To order, call 940-627-7558.