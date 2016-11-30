News Briefs for Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Published Wednesday, November 30, 2016

BRIDGEPORT

CHRISTMAS PARADE – The Lights On Halsell Christmas parade is 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, on Halsell Street in Bridgeport. The parade theme is “The Polar Express.” Call Bridgeport Main Street, 940-683-3404.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA – Bridgeport Parks and Recreation will host Breakfast With Santa 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Bridgeport Community Center. It will include breakfast, arts and crafts for children and pictures with Santa. Pre-sale tickets are $3 for adults and $2 for children. Purchase tickets at City Hall or at the event for $4. Space is limited. Call Bridgeport Parks and Recreation, 940-683-3480.

GT REFERRALS – Bridgeport ISD will accept GT referral forms Nov. 28 through Dec. 15 for students who are currently in kindergarten through 11th grade. Return completed forms to your child’s campus.

HOUSING AUTHORITY – The Bridgeport Housing Authority annual plan is now available for a 45-day public review. A meeting to discuss the review will be held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Community Center at 1508 Cobb St.

DECATUR

MOONLIGHT MADNESS – A shopping and holiday event is Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Decatur. There will be a bounce house, rock climbing wall, hot chocolate and holiday music 4 to 8 p.m. Kids can visit Santa Claus 4 to 5:30 p.m., and the lighted parade is at 6. It will feature a special performance by Silhouette Dance Company. Stores across town will stay open late Saturday night for holiday shoppers.

PARADE OF LIGHTS – The Decatur Chamber of Commerce 2016 Parade of Lights is 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Decatur. Line-up begins at 5 p.m. on the visitors side of Eagle Stadium. Float judging is at 5:30 p.m. Parade entry forms are available at the Chamber office, 308 W. Main St.

TOUR OF HOMES – This year’s Decatur Woman’s Club Tour of Homes is 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Stops on this year’s tour include the homes of Kevin and Melinda Wray at 394 County Road 1170, Jay and Marla Davidson at 1608 Thousand Oaks Drive, Thom and Judy Lambert at 303 Brookhollow and the Flying V ranch residence, 297 Private Road 1173. Refreshments will be served at Black Creek Farms, 2324 Old Decatur Road. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Patti’s Hair Parlor, iOffice, Swanky Shack or from any member of the club.

SANTA COPS – The Decatur Police Department is accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys for the Santa Cops program through Thursday, Dec. 15. Call Ashly DoByns, 940-393-0303.

COLLECTING TOYS – Wireless Zone, 1100 U.S. 380 Business, in Decatur is accepting toy donations for the 2016 Toys for Tots drive in partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps.

PARADISE

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE – Paradise Chamber of Commerce will host its annual awards dinner 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Boyd Community Center. The Chamber will present Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year and student citizen awards. Speaker will be Lisa Graves. Sagebrush will cater the meal.

RHOME

APPLICATION ASSISTANCE – A Tarrant Area Food Bank representative will be at the Rhome Public Library 2:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, to assist with applications for SNAP, CHIP, Medicaid and more. Call 817-636-2767 to make an appointment.

HOLIDAY GATHERING – Rhome Public Library will have a family holiday gathering 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. There will be a holiday story, craft and snacks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 12:30 p.m. the movie, “A Christmas Carol” will be shown.

COAT AND BLANKET DRIVE – The Rhome Veterans Group is holding a coat and blanket drive for homeless veterans. New or gently used hats, coats, gloves, scarves and blankets for men, women and children will be accepted. Coats can be donated at the tree lighting ceremony Dec. 3.

DOGS AND STORIES – Elementary students can read to a licensed therapy dog 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Rhome Public Library. Sessions are 15 minutes.

WISE COUNTY

SANTA’S DEPUTIES – Applications for Santa’s Deputies are now available at the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, 200 Rook Ramsey Dr., in Decatur and on the department’s website. They are due Friday, Dec. 2. If you would like to make a donation to the program, bring money or toys to the sheriff’s office. Call 940-627-5971.

TOY RUN – The 17th Annual Wise County Toy Run is Sunday, Dec. 4. Registration is 10 a.m. to noon at the McCarroll Middle School parking lot on West Thompson Street in Decatur. The parade ride will leave Decatur at 12:30 p.m. with a police escort and head to Bridgeport. Each rider should bring at least one unwrapped toy for a 3- to 12-year-old child or a $10 minimum donation. The event will also feature door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, a raffle for a V nose trailer and more. Call Big Ed at 940-683-4742, John at 940-393-2917 or Scott at 940-389-0200.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT – The Alzheimer’s (and related dementia) support group for caregivers meets 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the board room at Wise Health System West Campus. Call Richard, 940-255-0244.

CHRISTMAS OF HOPE – Wise Hope’s annual Christmas of Hope now has Angels available for the community. This program helps children whose lives have been affected by domestic violence have a special Christmas. Angels are located at the Outreach office at 608 N. Business U.S. 81/287 in Decatur during regular office hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Monetary donations will also be accepted. Call 940-626-4585.

NUTCRACKER PERFORMANCE – Tickets are now on sale for “The Nutcracker,” featuring the dancers of Wise Ballet and Music Academy, at 7 p.m. Dec. 17, and 3 p.m. Dec. 18, at the Decatur High School Theater. Purchase tickets online at tututix.com/WisePagtututix.com/WisePag” target=”_blank”>tututix.com/WisePag or call toll-free, 1-855-222-2TIX. The performances are put on by the Wise Performing Arts Guild.

NEW YEAR’S BASH – A New Year’s Eve bash signaling the transition from the Paradise Chamber of Commerce to the Wise County Chamber of Commerce is 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Decatur Civic Center. Tickets are $75 through Dec. 15. The party will feature veteran DJ James Looney, a photo booth, watching the ball drop on the big screen, a balloon drop and cash prizes. For tickets, email your full name, email address and number of tickets to info@paradisetexaschamber.org. An invoice for online payment will be emailed to you.

SEEKING SINGERS – The Wise County Chorus is seeking singers to join them on Sundays at 3:45 p.m. in the Paradise First Baptist Church Worship Center, 405 Main St. The choir is open to seventh graders through adults. The group is under the direction of Steve Horton, who has led choirs throughout Tarrant and surrounding counties, and is accompanied by Mike Niblett, an accomplished accompanist, performer and teacher. The group will learn a variety of music styles and perform throughout Wise and surrounding counties.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.