News Briefs for Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Published Wednesday, November 23, 2016

BRIDGEPORT

JOIN THE PARADE – Parade applications for the Lights On Halsell Christmas Parade are now available. The parade is 6 p.m. Dec. 1 on Halsell Street in Bridgeport. The parade theme this year is “The Polar Express.” Parade entry applications are available at Bridgeport City Hall or to register, call Bridgeport Main Street at 940-683-3404. Registration deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 29.

GT REFERRALS – Bridgeport ISD will accept GT referral forms Nov. 28 through Dec. 15 for students who are currently in kindergarten through 11th grade. Return completed forms to your child’s campus.

BRIDGEPORT HOUSING AUTHORITY – The Bridgeport Housing Authority annual plan is now available for a 45-day public review. A meeting to discuss the review will be held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Community Center at 1508 Cobb St.

DECATUR

PARADE OF LIGHTS – The Decatur Chamber of Commerce 2016 Parade of Lights is 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Decatur. Line-up begins at 5 p.m. on the visitors side of Eagle Stadium. Float judging is at 5:30 p.m. Parade entry forms are available at the Chamber office, 308 W. Main St.

SANTA COPS – The Decatur Police Department is accepting applications for the Santa Cops program through Monday, Nov. 28. They can be picked up at the police department or found online at decaturtx.org. Donations of new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the police department through Thursday, Dec. 15. Call Ashly DoByns, 940-393-0303.

COLLECTING TOYS – Wireless Zone, 1100 U.S. 380 Business, in Decatur is accepting toy donations for the 2016 Toys for Tots drive in partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps.

PARADISE

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE – Paradise Chamber of Commerce will host its annual awards dinner 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Boyd Community Center. The Chamber will present Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year and student citizen awards. Speaker will be Lisa Graves. Sagebrush will cater the meal.

RHOME

APPLICATION ASSISTANCE – A Tarrant Area Food Bank representative will be at the Rhome Public Library 2:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, to assist with applications for SNAP, CHIP, Medicaid and more. Call 817-636-2767 to make an appointment.

HOLIDAY GATHERING – Rhome Public Library will have a family holiday gathering 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. There will be a holiday story, craft and snacks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 1 p.m. the movie, “A Christmas Carol,” with Jim Carrey will be shown.

COAT AND BLANKET DRIVE – The Rhome Veterans Group is holding a coat and blanket drive for homeless veterans. New or gently used hats, coats, gloves, scarves and blankets for men, women and children will be accepted. Coats can be donated at the tree lighting ceremony Dec. 3.

DOGS AND STORIES – Elementary students can read to a licensed therapy dog 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Rhome Public Library. Sessions are 15 minutes.

WISE COUNTY

LITTLE DRIBBLERS – Registration for Wise County Little Dribblers Association is now open. All forms must be postmarked by Nov. 28. Call 817-243-4513.

SANTA’S DEPUTIES – Applications for Santa’s Deputies are now available at the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, 200 Rook Ramsey Dr., in Decatur and on the department’s website. They are due Friday, Dec. 2. If you would like to make a donation to the program, bring money or toys to the sheriff’s office, call 940-627-5971.

TOY RUN – The 17th Annual Wise County Toy Run is Sunday, Dec. 4. Registration is 10 a.m. to noon at the McCarroll Middle School parking lot on West Thompson Street in Decatur. The parade ride will leave Decatur at 12:30 p.m. with a police escort and head to Bridgeport. Each rider should bring at least one unwrapped toy for a 3- to 12-year-old child or a $10 minimum donation. The event will also feature door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, a raffle for a V nose trailer and more. Call Big Ed at 940-683-4742, John at 940-393-2917 or Scott at 940-389-0200.

NUTCRACKER PERFORMANCE – Tickets are now on sale for “The Nutcracker,” featuring the dancers of Wise Ballet and Music Academy, at 7 p.m. Dec. 17, and 3 p.m. Dec. 18, at the Decatur High School Theater. Purchase tickets online at tututix.com/WisePag or call toll-free, 1-855-222-2TIX. The performances are put on by the Wise Performing Arts Guild.

ROAD CLOSED – According to a Texas Department of Transportation press release, Farm Road 730 will be closed at Twin Pond Creek, north of Decatur, for drainage repairs through the month of November. Through traffic on FM 730 northbound will be detoured to Old Decatur Road, then right on County Road 2175 to FM 730. Through traffic on FM 730 southbound will be detoured to County Road 2175, then left on Old Decatur Road to FM 730. Alternate routes are encouraged.

SEEKING SINGERS – The Wise County Chorus is seeking singers to join them on Sundays at 3:45 p.m. in the Paradise First Baptist Church Worship Center, 405 Main St. The choir is open to seventh graders through adults. The group is under the direction of Steve Horton, who has led choirs throughout Tarrant and surrounding counties, and is accompanied by Mike Niblett, an accomplished accompanist, performer and teacher. The group will learn a variety of music styles and perform throughout Wise and surrounding counties.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.