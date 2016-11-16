News Briefs for Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Published Wednesday, November 16, 2016

BRIDGEPORT

JOIN THE PARADE – Parade applications for the Lights On Halsell Christmas Parade are now available. The parade is 6 p.m. Dec. 1 on Halsell Street in Bridgeport. The parade theme this year is “The Polar Express.” Parade entry applications are available at Bridgeport City Hall or to register, call Bridgeport Main Street at 940-683-3404. Registration deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 29.

BRIDGEPORT HOUSING AUTHORITY – The Bridgeport Housing Authority annual plan is now available for a 45-day public review. A meeting to discuss the review will be held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Community Center at 1508 Cobb St.

DECATUR

BUDGETING CLASS – Decatur Public Library is teaming up with Wells Fargo for a lesson on budgeting 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Learn why saving money is critical to your financial future, what a spending plan is and how it can help you to save more, pay your bills on time and make the most of the money you have. Call 940-393-0290 or ask at the front desk. Registration is not required.

MEAT SALE – The Knights of Columbus Council 9644 is holding its annual smoked meat sale. Turkeys ($40), hams ($45) and briskets ($70) will be smoked on the parking lot of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Decatur Nov. 22 and 23 and may be picked up beginning at noon Nov. 23. Call 940-627-2078.

PARADE OF LIGHTS – The Decatur Chamber of Commerce 2016 Parade of Lights is 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Decatur. Line-up begins at 5 p.m. on the visitors side of Eagle Stadium. Float judging is at 5:30 p.m. Parade entry forms are available at the Chamber office, 308 W. Main St.

SANTA COPS – The Decatur Police Department is accepting applications for the Santa Cops program through Monday, Nov. 28. They can be picked up at the police department or found online at decaturtx.org. Donations of new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the police department through Thursday, Dec. 15. Call Ashly DoByns, 940-393-0303.

GREENWOOD

ENTWINED – There will be a silent auction and chili and cornbread dinner fundraiser 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Greenwood Fire Hall to raise funds for the Richards family. Jill and Michael Richards are expecting conjoined twin girls, and all proceeds will go toward their medical and traveling expenses. There will also be live entertainment and raffle prizes at the benefit. Call Shawna Hesteande, 940-389-3015.

PARADISE

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE – Paradise Chamber of Commerce will host its annual awards dinner 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Boyd Community Center. The chamber will present the Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year and Student Citizen awards. Speaker will be Lisa Graves, and catering will be Sagebrush.

RHOME

COAT AND BLANKET DRIVE – The Rhome Veterans are holding a coat and blanket drive for homeless veterans. New or gently used hats, coats, gloves, scarves and blankets for men, women and children will be accepted. Coats can be donated at the tree lighting ceremony Dec. 3.

WISE COUNTY

HISTORICAL MEETINGS – The public is invited to three meetings Thursday at the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity St., in Decatur. At noon, the Wise County Historical Society will hold its regular monthly meeting. Lunch will be served, so RSVP to the museum by 3 p.m. Wednesday. At 1 p.m., the Wise County Historical Commission will hold a quarterly meeting to discuss updates on several projects they have in the works. Then at 7 p.m., the annual joint historical societies meeting will be held. All Wise County historical societies/groups are invited to participate. Speakers this year will discuss the famed Lost Battalion of World War II, and some speakers will be Battalion descendants. Refreshments will be served after the meeting.

REALTOR LUNCHEON – Greater Denton/Wise County Association of Realtors will have lunch 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Decatur Civic Center. Speakers are Dana and Gary Larue with Credit Cops. Cost is $20. To RSVP, go to gdwcar.com or call 940-387-8212.

NUTCRACKER PERFORMANCE – Tickets are now on sale for “The Nutcracker,” featuring the dancers of Wise Ballet and Music Academy, at 7 p.m. Dec. 17, and 3 p.m. Dec. 18, at the Decatur High School Theater. Purchase tickets online at tututix.com/WisePag or call toll-free, 1-855-222-2TIX. The performances are put on by the Wise Performing Arts Guild.

OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD – Two local churches will serve as drop-off locations for gift-filled shoeboxes as part of Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child. Donations may be dropped off through Nov. 21 at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 886 CR 1326, in Bridgeport and First Baptist Church, 1200 Preskitt Rd., in Decatur. For information on what can be included in the shoeboxes, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.

FREEDOM TEXAS – Freedom Texas will meet 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in the meeting room at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St., in Decatur. Guest speaker is Raymond Herrera, a Vietnam veteran, political activist from California and organizer of the Murrietta, Calif., protest and standoff on July 1, 2014. He will be speaking about the dangers of illegal immigration for our country. Call Brenda Vaughn, 940-389-0999 or go to freedomtexas.org.

LITTLE DRIBBLERS – Registration for Wise County Little Dribblers Association is now open. All forms must be postmarked by Nov. 28. Registration forms may be dropped off at Hibbett Sports in Decatur Nov. 19. Call 817-243-4513.

STOCKINGS FOR SOLDIERS – The Wise County Messenger and Patti’s Hair Parlor are collecting items for North Texas Stockings for Soldiers. Needed items include toiletries, hard candy, playing cards, signed Christmas cards and small books. Call 940-453-0511 or email bobby.travis60@gmail.com.

SANTA’S DEPUTIES – Applications for Santa’s Deputies are now available at the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and on the department’s website. Call 940-627-5971.

ROAD CLOSED – According to a Texas Department of Transportation press release, Farm Road 730 will be closed at Twin Pond Creek, north of Decatur, for drainage repairs through the month of November. Through traffic on FM 730 northbound will be detoured to Old Decatur Road, then right on County Road 2175 to FM 730. Through traffic on FM 730 southbound will be detoured to County Road 2175, then left on Old Decatur Road to FM 730. Alternate routes are encouraged.

SEEKING SINGERS – The Wise County Chorus is seeking singers to join them on Sundays at 3:45 p.m. in the Paradise First Baptist Church Worship Center, 405 Main St. The choir is open to seventh graders through adults. The group is under the direction of Steve Horton, who has led choirs throughout Tarrant and surrounding counties, and is accompanied by Mike Niblett, an accomplished accompanist, performer and teacher. The group will learn a variety of music styles and perform throughout Wise and surrounding counties.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.