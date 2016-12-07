News Briefs for Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Published Wednesday, December 7, 2016

BRIDGEPORT

GT REFERRALS – Bridgeport ISD is accepting GT referral forms through Dec. 15 for students who are currently in kindergarten through 11th grade. Return completed forms to your child’s campus.

HOUSING AUTHORITY – The Bridgeport Housing Authority annual plan is now available for a 45-day public review. A meeting to discuss the review will be held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Community Center at 1508 Cobb St.

DECATUR

PARADE OF LIGHTS – The Decatur Chamber of Commerce 2016 Parade of Lights is 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, in downtown Decatur. It will begin and end at Eagle Stadium. There will be a bounce house, rock climbing wall, hot chocolate and holiday music on the square 5 to 8:30 p.m. Santa Claus will be on the courthouse lawn 5:30 to 6:30. Call 940-627-3107.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA – Decatur Fire Department is having Breakfast with Santa 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the fire hall, 1705 S. State Street. Santa will arrive at 8:30 a.m. Bring your camera for photos with him.

TRUCKLOAD OF TOYS – Karl Klement Ford is having a Truckload of Toys event Saturday, Dec. 10, to support the Decatur Police Department’s Santa Cops campaign. Bring toy donations to help fill up the bed of an F-250 pickup. The Ranch radio station will broadcast from the dealership 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with door prizes, food and drinks. Santa will be there noon to 1 p.m. Call 940-627-1101.

PARTY WITH A PURPOSE – Live Thankfully Party with a Purpose is Sunday, Dec. 11, at the McCarroll Middle School Multipurpose Building. Pre-party food sorting is 1 to 5 p.m. Bagging of groceries starts at 5. Donations of food or money will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 9, at Mallory Orthodontics, 2250 S. FM 51.

SANTA COPS – The Decatur Police Department is accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys for the Santa Cops program through Thursday, Dec. 15. Call Ashly DoByns, 940-393-0303.

COLLECTING TOYS – Wireless Zone, 1100 U.S. 380 Business, in Decatur is accepting toy donations for the 2016 Toys for Tots drive in partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps.

RHOME

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS – Angels are now available for adoption through the Rhome/South Wise County Spirit of Christmas. Angels are located at Wells Fargo and Woodhaven banks in Rhome. Angels should be returned by noon Friday, Dec. 9. Monetary donations may be made at the Rhome Wells Fargo.

DOGS AND STORIES – Elementary students can read to a licensed therapy dog 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Rhome Public Library. Sessions are 15 minutes.

WISE COUNTY

PESTICIDE APPLICATORS – Private pesticide applicators can receive five Continuing Education Units (CEUs) at the Decatur Civic Center Thursday. Registration is at 8 a.m., and the program begins at 8:30. Lunch is included. Cost is $45. Call the Wise County Extension office ASAP to sign up, 940-627-3341.

SANTA’S DEPUTIES – To make a donation to Santa’s Deputies, bring money or toys to the sheriff’s office. Call 940-627-5971. Deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 14.

CHRISTMAS OF HOPE – Wise Hope’s annual Christmas of Hope now has Angels available for the community. This program provides Christmas gifts for children whose have been affected by domestic violence. Go to the Outreach office at 608 N. Business U.S. 81/287 in Decatur 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Monetary donations will also be accepted. Call 940-626-4585.

NUTCRACKER PERFORMANCE – Tickets are now on sale for “The Nutcracker,” featuring the dancers of Wise Ballet and Music Academy, at 7 p.m. Dec. 17, and 3 p.m. Dec. 18, at the Decatur High School Theater. Purchase tickets online at tututix.com/WisePag or call toll-free, 1-855-222-2TIX. The performances are put on by the Wise Performing Arts Guild.

NEW YEAR’S BASH – A New Year’s Eve bash signaling the transition from the Paradise Chamber of Commerce to the Wise County Chamber of Commerce is 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Decatur Civic Center. Tickets are $75 through Dec. 15. The party will feature veteran DJ James Looney, a photo booth, watching the ball drop on the big screen, a balloon drop and cash prizes. For tickets, email your full name, email address and number of tickets to info@paradisetexaschamber.org. An invoice for online payment will be emailed to you.

SEEKING SINGERS – The Wise County Chorus is seeking singers to join them on Sundays at 3:45 p.m. in the Paradise First Baptist Church Worship Center, 405 Main St. The choir is open to seventh graders through adults. The group is under the direction of Steve Horton, who has led choirs throughout Tarrant and surrounding counties, and is accompanied by Mike Niblett, an accomplished accompanist, performer and teacher. The group will learn a variety of music styles and perform throughout Wise and surrounding counties.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

FAITH BRIEFS

CHRISTMAS STORY – Wise County Cowboy Church will have a Cowboy Christmas Story 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, at 2070 Old Denton Road, just outside Decatur.

LIVE NATIVITY – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 202 E. Thompson St., in Decatur is having a live nativity 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

CHRISTMAS WITH VICTORY – Victory Family Church is having Christmas with Victory, an original holiday production, Sunday, Dec. 11, and Wednesday, Dec. 14. Call 940-627-5820 for times.

CHRISTMAS SERVICES – The First United Methodist Church of Decatur will have a candlelight service 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. It will include children’s time, candle lighting and holy communion. Christmas Day service is 10 a.m. It will include a blessing of the toys for children.

HOLIDAY SERVICES – Trinity Lutheran Church, 1307 10th St., in Bridgeport is having a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m., and Christmas Day service at 10 a.m.