News Briefs for Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016

BRIDGEPORT

NORMAL COLLECTION – Collection of trash, recycling, brush and bulk for the city of Bridgeport will not be on different schedule due to the New Year’s holiday. Collections will be on the regular schedule.

HOUSING AUTHORITY – The Bridgeport Housing Authority annual plan is now available for a 45-day public review. A meeting to discuss the review will be held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Community Center at 1508 Cobb St.

DECATUR

STOCK SHOW – Tickets for Decatur Night at the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo are now available at the Decatur Chamber of Commerce office. Decatur Night is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Tickets are $28 each. Call the chamber office, 940-627-3107.

BENEFIT ACCOUNT – An account has been set up at First State Bank in Decatur to benefit the Callan family. Joe Callan was killed in a car crash Dec. 5. His son, Johnny Callan, died in a car accident Nov. 26. Make donations at the bank, 661 W. Thompson St.

PARADISE

SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER – There will be an enchilada dinner fundraiser for the Zackery S. Loney Memorial Scholarship 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Paradise High School cafeteria. A plate includes homemade enchiladas, rice, beans, chips and salsa and a drink. Cost is $10. There will also be a dessert table and raffle.

WISE COUNTY

DUMPSITE CLOSINGS – Wise County dumpsites will be closed on the following dates: Decatur – Jan. 2, Jan. 16; Boyd and Cottondale – Dec. 28, Jan. 4, Jan. 18; Slidell and Chico – Dec. 29, Jan. 5, Jan. 19.

APPRAISAL DISTRICT – The Wise County Appraisal District will be closed in observance of New Year’s Day on Monday, Jan. 2. It will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all other days.

HOLIDAY CLOSING – Wise Hope Crisis Center is closed now through Jan. 2 for the holidays. The emergency shelter and 24-hour hotline are still available, 940-626-4855.

VA CLINIC – The former Bridgeport Community Based Outpatient Clinic, a Veterans Affairs primary care clinic, has moved to Decatur. The clinic is now located at 1713 S. Farm Road 51. The new number to schedule appointments is 940-627-7001. Veterans new to the VA North Texas Health Care System must call 1-800-924-8387 to enroll before scheduling an appointment.

SEEKING SINGERS – The Wise County Chorus is seeking singers to join them on Sundays at 3:45 p.m. in the Paradise First Baptist Church Worship Center, 405 Main St. The choir is open to seventh graders through adults. The group is under the direction of Steve Horton, who has led choirs throughout Tarrant and surrounding counties, and is accompanied by Mike Niblett, an accomplished accompanist, performer and teacher. The group will learn a variety of music styles and perform throughout Wise and surrounding counties.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.