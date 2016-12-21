News Briefs for Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016

BRIDGEPORT

HOUSING AUTHORITY – The Bridgeport Housing Authority annual plan is now available for a 45-day public review. A meeting to discuss the review will be held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Community Center at 1508 Cobb St.

DECATUR

STOCK SHOW – Tickets for Decatur Night at the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo are now available at the Decatur Chamber of Commerce office. Decatur Night is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Tickets are $28 each. Call the chamber office, 940-627-3107.

BENEFIT ACCOUNT – An account has been set up at First State Bank in Decatur to benefit the Callan family. Joe Callan was killed in a car crash Dec. 5. His son, Johnny Callan, died in a car accident Nov. 26. Make donations at the bank, 661 W. Thompson St.

WISE COUNTY

SHELTER SCHEDULE – The Wise County Animal Shelter will close at noon Friday, Dec. 23, and reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.

DUMPSITE CLOSINGS – Wise County dumpsites will be closed on the following dates: Decatur – Dec. 24, Dec. 26, Jan. 2, Jan. 16; Boyd and Cottondale – Dec. 24, Dec. 28, Jan. 4, Jan. 18; Slidell and Chico – Dec. 24, Dec. 29, Jan. 5, Jan. 19.

NEW YEAR’S BASH – A New Year’s Eve bash signaling the transition from the Paradise Chamber of Commerce to the Wise County Chamber of Commerce is 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Decatur Civic Center. Tickets are $50 through Dec. 15. The party will feature veteran DJ James Looney, a photo booth, watching the ball drop on the big screen, a balloon drop and cash prizes. For tickets, email your full name, email address and number of tickets to info@paradisetexaschamber.org. An invoice for online payment will be emailed to you.

SEEKING SINGERS – The Wise County Chorus is seeking singers to join them on Sundays at 3:45 p.m. in the Paradise First Baptist Church Worship Center, 405 Main St. The choir is open to seventh graders through adults. The group is under the direction of Steve Horton, who has led choirs throughout Tarrant and surrounding counties, and is accompanied by Mike Niblett, an accomplished accompanist, performer and teacher. The group will learn a variety of music styles and perform throughout Wise and surrounding counties.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

FAITH BRIEFS

CHRISTMAS SERVICES – The First United Methodist Church of Decatur will have a candlelight service 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. It will include children’s time, candle lighting and holy communion. Christmas Day service is 10 a.m. It will include a blessing of the toys for children.

HOLIDAY SERVICES – Trinity Lutheran Church, 1307 10th St., in Bridgeport is having a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m., and Christmas Day service at 10 a.m.

CHRISTMAS SERVICES – The Father’s House Christmas Eve Family Service will be at 6:30 p.m. Join the church for carols, a special presentation by TFH Worship Warriors, candle light worship and a gift for the children and youth. Christmas Day service is 11 a.m. to noon.

HOLIDAY WORSHIP – Mount Zion Baptist Church in Alvord is having Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m., and a service on Christmas Day at 10 a.m.

CELEBRATING CHRISTMAS – Wise County Cowboy Church is having worship service 10:30 a.m. Christmas Day. The church is at 2070 Old Denton Road, just outside Decatur.

HOLIDAY SERVICES – Episcopal Church of Wise County will have Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. with lessons, carols and holy eucharist rite 11. Christmas Day service with holy eucharist rite 11 is at 10 a.m. The church is at 905 Church Street in Decatur.