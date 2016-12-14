News Briefs for Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Published Wednesday, December 14, 2016

BRIDGEPORT

ANGELS AVAILABLE – Home Health Care of North Central Texas at 401 Center Court Drive in Bridgeport has elderly and disabled angels ready to adopt. Donations are also accepted if you want to adopt but don’t want to do the shopping. Call 940-683-3300 or come by the office.

GT REFERRALS – Bridgeport ISD is accepting GT referral forms through Dec. 15 for students who are currently in kindergarten through 11th grade. Return completed forms to your child’s campus.

HOUSING AUTHORITY – The Bridgeport Housing Authority annual plan is now available for a 45-day public review. A meeting to discuss the review will be held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Community Center at 1508 Cobb St.

CHICO

CRAFT NIGHT – Chico Public Library will have a ladies craft night to make peanut butter balls Friday, Dec. 16. To register, call 940-644-2330. Bring your own plate on which to take the candy home.

DECATUR

SANTA COPS – The Decatur Police Department is accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys for the Santa Cops program through Thursday, Dec. 15. Call Ashly DoByns, 940-393-0303.

SANTA ON THE STREETS – Santa will continue his visit through Decatur Wednesday and Thursday nights, beginning at 5:30. See the Dec. 10 edition of the Messenger for the full schedule.

BENEFIT ACCOUNT – An account has been set up at First State Bank in Decatur to benefit the Callan family. Joe Callan was killed in a car crash Dec. 5. His son, Johnny Callan, died in a car accident Nov. 26. Make donations at the bank, 661 W. Thompson St.

COLLECTING TOYS – Wireless Zone, 1100 U.S. 380 Business, in Decatur is accepting toy donations for the 2016 Toys for Tots drive in partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps.

RHOME

DOGS AND STORIES – Elementary students can read to a licensed therapy dog 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Rhome Public Library. Sessions are 15 minutes.

WISE COUNTY

SPECIAL TOY DROPOFF – Santa’s Deputies is having a toy dropoff 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, in the south end of the parking lot at the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, 200 Rook Ramsey Drive, in Decatur. Donated toys will be given to families in need. Call 940-627-5971.

CHRISTMAS OF HOPE – Wise Hope’s annual Christmas of Hope now has Angels available for the community. This program provides Christmas gifts for children who have been affected by domestic violence. Go to the Outreach office at 608 N. Business U.S. 81/287 in Decatur 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Monetary donations will also be accepted. Call 940-626-4585.

NUTCRACKER PERFORMANCE – The dancers of Wise Ballet and Music Academy will perform “The Nutcracker,” 7 p.m. Dec. 17, and 3 p.m. Dec. 18, at the Decatur High School Theater. Purchase tickets online at tututix.com/WisePag or call toll-free, 1-855-222-2TIX, through 1 p.m. Saturday. Tickets will also be sold at the door. The performances are put on by the Wise Performing Arts Guild.

DUMPSITE CLOSINGS – Wise County dumpsites will be closed on the following dates: Decatur – Dec. 24, Dec. 26, Jan. 2, Jan. 16; Boyd and Cottondale – Dec. 24, Dec. 28, Jan. 4, Jan. 18; Slidell and Chico – Dec. 24, Dec. 29, Jan. 5, Jan. 19.

NEW YEAR’S BASH – A New Year’s Eve bash signaling the transition from the Paradise Chamber of Commerce to the Wise County Chamber of Commerce is 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Decatur Civic Center. Tickets are $50 through Dec. 15. The party will feature veteran DJ James Looney, a photo booth, watching the ball drop on the big screen, a balloon drop and cash prizes. For tickets, email your full name, email address and number of tickets to info@paradisetexaschamber.org. An invoice for online payment will be emailed to you.

SEEKING SINGERS – The Wise County Chorus is seeking singers to join them on Sundays at 3:45 p.m. in the Paradise First Baptist Church Worship Center, 405 Main St. The choir is open to seventh graders through adults. The group is under the direction of Steve Horton, who has led choirs throughout Tarrant and surrounding counties, and is accompanied by Mike Niblett, an accomplished accompanist, performer and teacher. The group will learn a variety of music styles and perform throughout Wise and surrounding counties.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

FAITH BRIEFS

CHRISTMAS SERVICES – The First United Methodist Church of Decatur will have a candlelight service 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. It will include children’s time, candle lighting and holy communion. Christmas Day service is 10 a.m. It will include a blessing of the toys for children.

HOLIDAY SERVICES – Trinity Lutheran Church, 1307 10th St., in Bridgeport is having a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m., and Christmas Day service at 10 a.m.

CHRISTMAS SERVICES – The Father’s House Christmas Eve Family Service will be at 6:30 p.m. Join the church for carols, a special presentation by TFH Worship Warriors, candle light worship and a gift for the children & youth. Christmas Day service is 11 a.m. to noon.