News Briefs for Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Published Wednesday, August 31, 2016

ALVORD

CRAFTING BEE – Mount Zion Baptist Church will have a day of crafting at the MZ Bee 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Bring your scrapbook, card-making supplies, crochet, needlework or any other craft materials. Bring lunch, snacks and drinks. Anyone is welcome. There is a $10 fee to benefit the church food pantry. Mount Zion Baptist is located at 615 CR 1280 outside Alvord. Call Jeannie Frye, 940-427-5941 or leave a message at the church, 940-627-5103.

AURORA

FAMILY FUN NIGHT – Aurora Ballpark Family Fun Night is rescheduled to 5-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. The free event will include live bands, classic car show, distance hitting competition, water games and inflatables, food trucks and more. Proceeds will be used for the addition of a second field at the ballpark. Call Aurora Event Coordinator Janet Derting at 817-636-2783.

BRIDGEPORT

GARDEN CLUB – Bridgeport Garden Club, which serves all of Wise County, is meeting 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Bridgeport Community Center. The program will be “Dividing Daylillies.” Lunch will be served. Call Deb Lewis, 443-415-4240.

WAKE-UP WEDNESDAY – Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce will have Wake-Up Wednesday 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Chamber office, 812A Halsell St. Call 940-683-2076.

CLASS REUNION – The Bridgeport High School Class of 1966 will celebrate its 50th reunion Sept. 16 and 17. If you have not been contacted, email mhowardtx@gmail.com for details. Also, visit facebook.com/BHSClassof1966 to get contact information.

FOOD AND DRINK – Taste Bridgeport is 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in downtown. Tickets are $25, which includes food tasting, wine pairing, a wine glass, entrance to the after-party and two drink tickets. Tickets for the after-party only are $15. Jake Hooker will play at 8 p.m., and Le Freak will play at 9:30. Tickets may be purchased at City Hall, the Chamber of Commerce and Decatur Civic Center, among other locations.

CHICO

HIGH SCHOOL REUNION – Chico High School Reunion for classes 1970 to 1980ish is noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Chico Middle School. Bring a potluck dish. Barbecue and drinks will be provided.

PARADISE

MAIN STREET FESTIVAL – Paradise Main Street Festival is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Paradise. There will be an antique tractor show, art show, auctions, car show, quilt show, live entertainment, vendors and vintage trailers. New this year will be a pie and preserve contest, bounce houses and obstacle courses and a washer tournament.

CALLING ALL ARTISTS – Local artists are sought to participate in the Paradise Main Street Festival Art Show Saturday, Sept. 24. Display space is limited, so artists are encouraged to register now. Form may be downloaded at paradisehistoricalsociety.com. Email art show chair Jan Cosgrove, janjcosgrove1@embarqmail.com.

RHOME

FALL FESTIVAL – The Rhome Fall Festival is Sept. 30-Oct. 1. There will be a barbecue cook-off with cash prizes and trophies. Sign up by Sept. 1. To participate in the Voice of Rhome, you must audition on Sept. 10 or Sept. 17 at the Rhome Community Center. Show up at 6 p.m. or call to make an appointment. The festival still has openings for vendors, sponsors, parade entries and volunteers. There will also be an antique car and tractor show. For information, call Deborah BeCraft, 817-636-2826; Debbie Stewart, 817-707-2097; or Donna Valdez, 940-255-1017. Email rhomeoldtownfun@hotmail.com.

WISE COUNTY

COOKING SCHOOL – Dinner Tonight, a healthy cooking school put on by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, is Thursday, Sept. 1, at Weatherford College Wise County. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the seminar is 6 to 8 p.m. Early registration is $20 before Aug. 30 and $25 at the door. It includes recipe cards, tasting samples, a goody bag and a chance to win door prizes. Register by calling the Wise County Extension office at 940-627-3341. Seating is limited.

DAR MEETING – The John B. Denton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting the 6th annual live reading of the United States Constitution at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Wise County Veterans Park in Decatur. Readers are needed. If you would like to participate, contact Amy Pegues at 940-577-3192, amy@calmleas.com.

INDIGENT HEALTH CARE – Applications for the Indigent Health Care program are available at 1101 West Rose Ave. in Decatur or by calling 940-627-4203, ext. 228. Eligible persons must meet the standards set forth by the state department of Health Care Services and the requirements in the following categories: residents, household, income and resources. Applicants must provide all verification and requested information in order to determine eligibility.

BUILD-A-BUSINESS – A business planning workshop is 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 at Weatherford College Wise County. Host is Cheryl W. Jones, economic development specialist with the city of Fort Worth Economic Development Department. The event benefits the scholarship funds of the Paradise Chamber of Commerce and Wise County Area Business Women’s Network. Reserve a spot by contacting Deborah Mann, 940-393-1434, dmann@mannair.com.

GOLF TOURNAMENT – Devon is having a golf tournament to benefit United Way Friday, Sept. 23, at The Club at Runaway Bay. Registration is at 7 a.m., and the four-man scramble begins at 8 with a shotgun start. Register by Sept. 16 by contacting Jackie Yard, 940-394-2202, Jackie.Yard@dvn.com or Crystal Watkins, 940-577-6585, Crystal.Watkins@dvn.com. Hole sponsorships are available.

BENEFIT CONCERT – The Wise County Historical Society is having a benefit concert featuring the Forgiven Quartet 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Wise County Heritage Museum in Decatur. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the museum for $10. Tickets at the door will be $12.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.