Staci Marie Travis and Keith Dustin Stokes

Published Saturday, September 17, 2016

Tags: Paradise

Staci Marie Travis of Plano, daughter of Daniel and Cindy Travis of Fort Worth, will marry Keith Dustin Stokes of Plano, son of David and Shelly Stokes of Paradise on Nov. 19, 2016, at MD Resort in Aurora.

The bride-elect attended the University of North Texas, where she earned a bachelor of arts in Spanish and a master of science in counseling. She works for Frisco ISD as a school counselor.

The prospective groom attended Texas Tech University where he earned bachelor degrees in Spanish and in international business. He is a business analyst at Fannie Mae mortgage lender.