Published Saturday, September 17, 2016

Tags: Decatur

Joshua William Reeves, son of Jack and Melinda Reeves, all of Decatur, married Meghann Dianne Ainsworth, daughter of David and Diane Ainsworth, all of Laurel, Miss., March 12, 2016, at the Stella Plantation in Louisiana.

The Rev. Rusty Hedges of Plymouth Park United Methodist Church in Irving officiated the double-ring ceremony.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore an ivory gown designed by Lela Rose. Her soft, trumpet-shaped gown featured a filigree and crystal, hand-embroidered tulle overlay and delicate illusion neckline.

The bride wore a cathedral-length veil designed by Homa Bridal. Her simple, crystal drop earrings and a diamond necklace and bracelet were given to her by the groom’s mother.

The bride carried a traditional hand-tied bouquet of dahlias, garden roses, Queen Anne’s lace, ranunculus, hellebores, spray roses and jasmine vines in shades of violet, blush and crimson.

The maid of honor was Taylor Herring of Laurel. Bridesmaids included: Brooke Grant of Jackson, Miss.; Ashley Wine of Atlanta, Ga.; Megan Jacobs of Nashville, Tenn.; and Chelsea Crane of Decatur.

Each bridesmaid wore a full-length, blue-gray chiffon gown by designer Jenny Yoo, which they paired with a necklace given to them by the bride. They carried bouquets similar to the bride’s, including spray roses, dahlias, Queen Anne’s lace, ranunculus and jasmine vine.

Jase Reeves of Decatur was best man. Groomsmen included Caleb Allen of Katy, Billy Benedict of Decatur, Justin Burke of Decatur, Zane Park of Decatur, Andrew Aycock of Dallas, Stu Swanson of Southlake, Zach Brown of Lewisville and Adam Trest of Laurel.

Ceremony music was provided by Fine Arts Ensemble string quartet.

The reception, given by the bride’s parents, was held at Stella Plantation.

The couple spent their honeymoon at Victoria House on Ambergris Caye in Belize.

The bride is a graduate of the University of Mississippi and its law school. She is an associate attorney with Cooper & Scully, P.C.

The groom is a graduate of the University of Mississippi as well as the Master of Real Estate Program at Texas A&M University’s Mays Business School. He is an assistant vice president with Frost Bank.

The couple lives in Dallas.