Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Denton

Brooke Suzanne Benefield of Denton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Benefield of Mason, married John Cameron Potts, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mason Woodruff and the late Charles Potts, all of Decatur, at Avalon Legacy Ranch in McKinney on July 16, 2016.

The Revs. David Benefield and Lee Jarrell officiated the double-ring ceremony.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore a strapless ivory ball gown with an ivory veil and tiara. She carried a bouquet of pink peonies, ranunculus and garden roses.

Maid of honor was the bride’s sister, Cassie Benefield. Bridesmaids included Mary Thames, Amy Miller, Courtney Davis, Lauren Kozar, Milan McKinney, Sydney David, Emily Martine and Cadence Woodruff.

The bride’s attendants wore knee-length, navy satin dresses and carried white hydrangeas.

The flower girl was Willow Dawn Woodruff, niece of the groom and daughter of Bennett and Andrea Woodruff.

Scriptures were read by John Benefield, brother of the bride, and Leslie Walther, sister of the groom.

Best man was David Talley. Groomsmen included Chris Cain, Garrett Autry, Blake Smith, Ryan Peraino, Sam Groom, Drew Pett, Bennett Woodruff, Matt Walther and Joshua David Woodruff.

The reception was held at Avalon Legacy Ranch and was given by the couple’s parents.

The bride graduated from New Covenant Academy in 2011 and from the University of North Texas summa cum laude in 2015. She works at UNT as an admissions counselor.

The groom graduated from Decatur High School in 2011 and from UNT in 2014. He works for Brinks Security as a systems analyst.

The couple plan to make their home in Lewisville.