Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

Tags: Bowie

Chad and Samantha Goins of Bowie announce the birth of a daughter, Whitley Rae, on Oct. 6, 2016, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20 inches long

Grandparents include Lawton and Carol Goins, Tim Boyce and Coleen Kirksmith.

Great-grandmother is Mary Nadeau.