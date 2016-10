Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

Tags: Bowie

Brittany Wood of Bowie announces the birth of a daughter, Sarah Mae-Lynn, on Oct. 7, 2016, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 18 inches long.

Grandparents include Homer and Linda Wood of Bowie and Patricia McCarty of Dallas.

Great-grandparents are Lucy and Johnie Wood of Nocona, Mary Wilkins and Henry Russell of Dallas.

Great-great-grandparents are Sarah and John Wood and Juanita Haynes of Tennessee.