Published Saturday, December 17, 2016

Tags: Bowie

Michaela Zak and Cody Pederson of Bowie announce the birth of a daughter, Robin Jane Pederson, on Dec. 5, 2016, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

She weighed 8 pounds and was 19 inches long.

Robin has one sister, Mia-Ramona Grace, 4.

Grandparents include Bryan Pederson and Corrina Jardin of San Leandro, Calif., and Sheila Dodson of Kent, Wash.

Great-grandparents are Denise Fusieni of Kent and Jane Johnson of Bowie.