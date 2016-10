Published Saturday, October 8, 2016

Tags: Bowie

Amber Denney and Brandon Wood of Bowie announce the birth of a son, Rilan Bexley Denney, on Sept. 27, 2016, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Rilan has two brothers, Aidan, 8 and Urijan, 1; and one sister, Melodye, 12.

Grandparents include Rick and Michelle Denney of Chico, and Marsha and Alan Wood of Bowie.

Great-grandparents are Carolyn and David Brooks and Louise Wood.