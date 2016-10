Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

Tags: Boyd

Shyla Faith Jenkins and Nathan Brock of Arlington announce the birth of a daughter, Nevaeh Claire Brock, on Oct. 11, 2016, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.

Nevaeh has one brother, Grayson Micheal.

Grandparents include Linda and Ronnie Robinson of Arlington and Stacy and Billy Jenkins of Boyd.

Great-grandparents are Irma Norman, Mildred Scott and Tamra and Dale Carnley.