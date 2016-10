Published Saturday, October 8, 2016

Tags: Boyd

Kim and Yolanda Fortenberry of Boyd announce the birth of a son, Mason Roy, on Sept. 27, 2016 at Wise Health System in Decatur.

He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Mason has one brother, Caeden, 7.

Grandparents include Pedro and Heather Contreras of Boyd and Milford Fortenberry of Gainesville.

Great-grandparents are Pedro and Josefina Contreras of Boyd.