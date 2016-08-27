Leah Marie Rhine

Published Saturday, August 27, 2016

Tags: Paradise

Jessica and Tyler Rhine of Paradise announce the birth of a daughter, Leah Marie, on Aug. 22, 2016, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

She weighed 9 pounds and was 20 inches long.

Leah has one brother, Oliver, 2.

Grandparents include Jimmy and Keira Rhine, Laura Argo and Jorge Chavez of Bridgeport, Stephanie Tennison of Gainesville and Bobby Tennison of Alvord.

Great-grandparents include Peggy and Placido Padron and Jackie Rhine of Decatur, Frances Munn, Orville Munn and Juana and Valentine Chavez of Bridgeport; and Lee and Mary Argo of Graham, Okla.