Glenn Canon and Rhianna Steward of Sunset announce the birth of a daughter, Lanezra Gene Canon, on Sept. 12, 2016, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

She weighed 8 pounds, and was 19 inches long.

Lanezra has one brother, Josawa Fierce Stewart.

Grandparents include Josh and Susan Stewart and Milton Canon.