Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

Tags: Decatur

Hailey Hitz of Decatur announces the birth of a son, Landon Scott, on Oct. 13, 2016, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Landon has one sister, Aubrey Ski, 14 months.

Grandparents are Velvie Smith and Ronnie Smith.