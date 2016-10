Published Saturday, October 29, 2016

Tags: Decatur

Zach and Karley Carstens of Decatur announce the birth of a daughter, Kenzlie Marie, on Oct. 18, 2016, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long.

Grandparents are Chris and Bridget Stutt of Bridgeport.

Great-grandparents include Herb and Kathy Carstens of South Dakota, Debbie and Arthur Reaves of Jacksboro, George and Darlene Benedick and Ricky and Judy Stutt of Decatur.