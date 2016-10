Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

Tags: Paradise

Kayla Hambrick and Joseph Baker II of Paradise announce the birth of a son, Kaiden Garrett Baker, on Oct. 14, 2016, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Kaiden has one brother, Sterling Hambrick, 3.

Grandparents are Glenn and Becky Hale and Charity Knight.