Published Saturday, October 29, 2016



Derek and Jessica Johnson of Grapevine announce the birth of a son, Jett James, on Aug. 23, 2016, at the Medical Center of Lewisville in Lewisville.

He weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long.

Jett has one brother, Tripp Wayne, 20 months.

Grandparents include Jim and Jan Peek of Rhome and Wayne and Sundie Johnson of Grapevine.

Great-grandmother is Pat Johnson of Grapevine.