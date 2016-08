Published Saturday, August 27, 2016

Tags: Bowie

Irving and Gloria Perez of Bowie announce the birth of a son, Irving Angel, on Aug. 19, 2016, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

He weighed 9 pounds, 7 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Irving has two sisters: Mariana, 6, and Maritza, 4.

Grandparents are Melina and Miguel Chavez of Bowie and Brenda and Eddie Marquez of Duncan, Okla.