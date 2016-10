Published Saturday, October 8, 2016

Tags: Bowie

Shanell Faultner and Ben Oney of Bowie announce the birth of a daughter, Freya Dawn Marie Oney, on Oct. 2, 2016, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

She weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces and was 17 inches long.

Freya has one sister, Starr Oney, 4.

Grandparents include Michelle Smith of Sunset and Shane and Helen Oney of Stephenville.

Great-grandparents are R.L. Oney of Bowie and Mary Jones of Sunset

Great-great-grandmother is Melba Brinkle of Bowie.