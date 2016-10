Published Saturday, October 8, 2016

Tags: Runaway Bay

Aaron and Tabetha Gardner of Runaway Bay announce the birth of a daughter, Ezra Nerys, on Sept. 29, 2016, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

She weighed 7 pounds and was 19 inches long.

Ezra has one brother, Isaac, 5; and one sister, Ariel, 4.

Grandparents include: Robbie and Clydie Griffin of Healdton, Okla., Roger and Alicia Schier of Fox, Okla. and Andrea and Ray Mize of Iowa Park.

Great-grandparents are Wayne and Glenda Scott of Healdton and Linda Hanks of Duncan, Okla.