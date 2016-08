Published Saturday, August 27, 2016

Tags: Chico

Kassie Garcia and Manuel Carrera of Chico announce the birth of a son, Dominic Manuel Carrera, on Aug. 21, 2016, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Dominic has one sister, Azalith, 2.

Grandparents are Angelica Castro and Ramiro Garcia.