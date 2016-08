Published Saturday, August 27, 2016

Halie Phipps and John Torres of Lake Bridgeport announce the birth of a daughter, Demi Loretta Torres, on Aug. 17, 2016, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Demi has one brother, Jesse Torres, 5.

Grandparents are Roger and Dona Hull and Tina and Willie Torres.

Great-grandmother is Joyce Keller.