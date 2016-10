Published Saturday, October 8, 2016

Tags: Boyd

Dennis and Kimberly Lawson of Boyd announce the birth of a son, Dayton Lee, on Sept. 30, 2016, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

He weighed 7 pounds and was 19 inches long.

Dayton has three brothers, Colton, 14, Dakota, 7 and Jacob 4.

Grandparents include Sue Goodman of Boyd and James Boozer of Oklahoma.

Great-grandparents are Wanda and Albert Boozer.