Charles Ezekiel Bush

Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

Tags: Chico

Ashley and Matthew Bush of Chico announce the birth of a son, Charles Ezekiel, on Oct. 13, 2016, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Charles has one sister, Taylor, 4.

Grandparents include Kent Luther of Chico, Clay and Deneise Walker of Decatur, Marty and Michelle Bush of Boyd and John Bedwell of Georgia.

Great-grandparents are Charles and Darlene Luther of Chico, Betty Bush of Boyd, Marcy Lawlis of Springtown and B.F. and Sandra Walker of Bridgeport.