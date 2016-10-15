Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport

James Derrick and Trisha Ratliff of Bridgeport announce the birth of a son, Brody James Ratliff, on Oct. 7, 2016, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Brody has one sister, Ronni Raelinn, 19 months.

Grandparents include Frank and Patty Tolbert of Decatur and Wayne and Kristan Ratliff of Rosston.

Great-grandparents are Curtis and Joyce Rich of Paradise and Andy and Harriet Vogher of Decatur.

Great-great-grandmother is Norma Atkinson of Eades, Colo.