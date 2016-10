Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

Tags: Alvord

Taylor Crosson and Cody Fadness of Alvord announce the birth of a son, Bjorn Christopher Fadness, on Oct. 9, 2016, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Bjorn has one sister, Claire Fadness, 20 months.

Grandmother is Connie Fadness of Alvord.

Great-grandparents are Glenn and Cynthia Ingle.