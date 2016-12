Published Saturday, December 17, 2016

Tamara Frazier and Tim Holland of Chico announce the birth of a daughter, Avy Grace Holland, on Dec. 11, 2016, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

She weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was 18 inches long.

Avy has two brothers: Cody Frazier, 15; and Nick Holland, 8; and one sister, Ryan Frazier.