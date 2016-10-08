Avelyn Jak Wilson

Published Saturday, October 8, 2016

Tags: Springtown

David and Rachel Wilson of Fort Worth announce the birth of a daughter, Avelyn Jak, on Sept. 28, 2016, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Grandparents include Harry and Cyndi Wilson of Fort Worth, Darin and Wendy Dempsey of Springtown and Mike and Karen Stropki of Greenbank, Wash.

Great-grandparents include Ann Wilson of York, Penn.; Beverly and David Aubuchon of Coupeville, Wash.; Steve and Carolyn Clouse of Fort Worth; Ed and Bea Asher of Inola, Okla.; and Larry and Renata Dempsey of Springtown.

Great-great-grandparents are Florence Lyman of Catoosa, Okla. and June Asher of Bristow, Okla.