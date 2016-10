Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

Tags: Decatur

Andrea Nelms and Richard Stallard of Decatur announce the birth of a daughter, Ambree Elise Stallard, on Oct. 14, 2016, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Grandparents include Sheila Stallard, Richard Stallard, Pam Nelms and Don Nelms.

Great-grandparents are Rose Stallard and Raleigh Stallard.