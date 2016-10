Published Saturday, October 29, 2016

Tags: Rhome

Zack and Heather McClary of Rhome announce the birth of a daughter, Allice Rebekah, on Oct. 21, 2016, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

She weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Grandparents include Stephanie Thomas of Boyd and Mark and Sue McClary of Rhome.

Great-grandmother is Mary McClary of Saginaw.