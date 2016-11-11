PHOTO FEATURES

Thanksgiving chow down

By Joe Duty | Published Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Tags:

Happy Thanksgiving

HAPPY THANKSGIVING – Alvord kindergartners trek down the hallway to their Thanksgiving feast last Friday. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Ready to Eat

READY TO EAT – Sadie Brown grins before lunch at Alvord Elementary School last Friday. Students dressed as Native Americans and pilgrims for the event. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Holiday Headdress

HOLIDAY HEADDRESS – Malachi Jack shows off his Native American attire as he leads a line of students to the school’s Thanksgiving lunch. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Happy Thanksgiving Pilgrim

HAPPY THANKGIVING, PILGRIM – Tred Worthington shows off his pilgrim clothes. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Line Leader

LINE LEADER – Jaidyn Meador leads a group to lunch. Messenger photo by Joe Duty


Leave a Reply. Note: As of March 24, 2011, all posted comments will include the users full name.

WCMessenger.com News and Blog Comment Guidelines

You must be logged in to post a comment.


Login

Register| Forgot Password?