Thanksgiving chow down

By Joe Duty | Published Wednesday, November 23, 2016
HAPPY THANKSGIVING – Alvord kindergartners trek down the hallway to their Thanksgiving feast last Friday. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
READY TO EAT – Sadie Brown grins before lunch at Alvord Elementary School last Friday. Students dressed as Native Americans and pilgrims for the event. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
HOLIDAY HEADDRESS – Malachi Jack shows off his Native American attire as he leads a line of students to the school’s Thanksgiving lunch. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
HAPPY THANKGIVING, PILGRIM – Tred Worthington shows off his pilgrim clothes. Messenger photo by Joe Duty
LINE LEADER – Jaidyn Meador leads a group to lunch. Messenger photo by Joe Duty