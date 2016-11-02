Writing for a purpose; Magazine publishes students’ work

Two young Wise County authors took their first steps to international acclaim last month.

Alvord Middle School students Connor Pendley and Dalton Outlaw recently saw their work featured on the front page of the Teen Ink website.

Pendley and Outlaw are students in Sonja Edwards’ creative writing course, and one of the class requirements is to submit work for publication.

“I printed probably 30 different contests at the beginning of the semester, but they didn’t fit everybody,” Edwards said. “Like for Teen Ink, you’ve got to be a teenager.”

Pendley joked that as a result of the magazine’s rules, he almost missed the submission deadline.

“I was 12 when I first heard about it, and after my birthday, I was finally able to submit something,” he said. “Just in time, too.”

Pendley said his story, a personal narrative titled “The Boat Ride” about a fishing trip with his family and friends in South Carolina, seemed like a natural fit. After discussing several story ideas with Edwards, he couldn’t quit thinking about the fishing trip.

When he finished writing, the two edited the story together.

“After he had it written, he had dialogue, so we had to work on punctuating dialogue,” she said. “We did sentence variety to help mix it up.”

Outlaw’s piece, titled “Race for the Ring,” details the successes and failures of the 2016 Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs. The Rangers’ season ended with a 6-7 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. The Cubs played Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians in the sixth game of the World Series.

“They both have a bad history in the World Series,” Outlaw said. “Eventually, one is going to end up getting it. So, I wrote about it because the Texas Rangers are my favorite team, and I also like the Cubs.”

For Edwards, that’s what the class is about – writing about things that mean something to the author, not just for a grade.

“I wanted them to see there’s purpose with writing,” she said. “It’s not just an academic subject you learn in school and don’t use the rest of your life.”

To read the stories, visit wcmess.com/boatride and wcmess.com/race.