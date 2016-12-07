Working overtime to build love for learning; After-school program helps students learn multiple subjects

At the front of a classroom that’s abuzz with activity Monday afternoon, Ria Nair puts together the early makings of a robot.

Her newest creation is more grounded than her past project.

“I built rockets. It was really fun,” explained the Chisholm Trail sixth grader.

Long after the final bell rang to end the day, she’s joined by approximately 40 middle school students that are not in a hurry to leave campus or the classroom. Instead, these bright young minds are testing the limits of their imagination on this rainy, damp afternoon, building functioning robots, rockets that will soon soar or shiny jewelry.

It’s all part of Chisholm Trail’s after-school adventure program, X-Steam. In its second year, the Monday program is the creation of science teacher Sheila Greene.

“We love it. It’s my favorite thing all week,” she said. “Every week is different for me.”

Greene’s initial goal was to get students from different subgroups involved in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) activities.

“Because we’re under such strict demands in the classroom, there’s not enough time for the engineering challenges,” Greene said.

She decided to go outside the school day to offer the program, along with fun and challenging activities for students.

But she didn’t just focus on math and science. She added an art element to the program.

“So I was trying to find a way to be more inclusive and get them in,” Greene said. “Bringing art into it has made a huge difference – that design piece. Everything around us is designed by an artist, designer and engineer that work together to design something that is functional but also beautiful. I was an artist growing up, and I realized that was missing. I love me some science, but I need that art, too.”

When the club started, Greene wasn’t sure who would be willing to help. She found several teachers on campus willing to pitch in and stay after school, like Jennifer Reynolds, who leads rocket-building, and Jill Harris, who oversees the garden project.

“I didn’t know that I’d get this much help,” Greene said. “At first I thought, ‘What am I biting off?’ Then I started talking to people, and they were all willing to help.”

Reynolds worked Monday with nearly a dozen students to build rockets they hope to blast off in the coming weeks.

“Last week we launched two rockets,” she said.

Reynolds’ students must follow precise instructions to build rockets that can survive a launch.

“We’ve got through two cycles with 10 kids in each,” Reynolds said.

Sixth grader Malichi Lambert is set to shoot his rocket that can reach up to 500 feet.

In the classroom, seventh grader Jack Finney is working to complete a larger rocket that can go even higher.

Back in Greene’s classroom, Kyler Greathouse’s face lights up after his snowplow robot raises its plow. He calls Greene over to show her.

This is exactly what she hoped for when starting the program.

“It’s definitely helping kids by them starting to love it,” Greene said. “Because they love it, they work harder and try harder and do more of it. It’s a segway and pulls people in that didn’t think they had the aptitude or the interest and suddenly they get it. They find themselves being successful doing hard things. They are showing to their friends, ‘Look at this robot I built.’ It’s such a confidence booster.”

The program has paid dividends in the regular classroom with students being more open to learning new material.

“We’re having some fun with it. They know they’re going to have fun with X-Steam, and they’ll tolerate me helping them through the hard material,” Greene said. “They know enough that they are going to be able to have fun. There’s always going to be a light at the end of the tunnel coming to X-Steam. That’s what this is for them, it gives them a release.”

The program has landed several grants from multiple groups including Lowe’s and Bell Helicopter to pay for the various projects.

Reynolds points out the hard work of Greene to write the applications for the many grants that pay for the rocket kits.

Nearing 5 p.m., students continue to diligently work on their projects before the close of this week’s session.

“It’s nothing like a regular classroom, but it’s a great learning area,” Greene said.