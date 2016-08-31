Uploading a new lesson; Teacher uses Instagram to share classroom stories

A Slidell Elementary School teacher is using a popular social media app to give parents and community members a unique look inside the classroom.

Third- and fourth-grade math teacher Katy Hunter started photographing her students and their work and posting the photos on the class’ Instagram page earlier this semester as part of an effort to keep parents involved in their students’ coursework.

“They really like being able to see their kids during the day,” Hunter said. “I’ll kind of put a short description like ‘hey, we’re doing decimals today.’ As it gets further in the year, it’ll also be a way for me to do mini-tutorials for parents, too.”

Hunter said several parents mentioned last year they didn’t have the resources to help their child with some homework. While things like fourth grade fractions may not be the most demanding lesson, it’s been some time since many parents sat in a classroom.

“Last year I heard from a couple of parents it would be nice if I could teach a class to help them refresh on the math we’re learning,” she said. “I tried a blog, but I couldn’t ever get the video to work there. I figured a lot of parents have Instagram, and this is a way they can easily go over lessons on something they do already.

“It’s mainly the parents gave me some feedback that ‘hey, we don’t really remember this stuff you’re teaching.'”

Student Services Coordinator Angie McCormick agreed.

“Math has changed so much,” McCormick said. “Lots of parents, myself included, have had that confused look at their kid’s homework. But that’s been huge to be able to watch the teacher teach and be able to help your kids.

“The parents that can’t always be here really appreciate it. I had one tell me, ‘I’m so glad y’all are posting more. I feel more involved.'”

McCormick said a few other teachers have already implemented the idea in their own classrooms, and she expects to see it grow from there.

“It’s kind of starting to trickle down,” she said. “Kindergarten uses it, and the parents love it.”

Hunter said using the app has also had a positive impact on students’ submitted work. With their photos and assignments displayed on the page, students are more apt to take pride in their assignments.

“They really like being able to see themselves,” Hunter said. “We’ll do a project, like last week we did graphs, and they were able to show their graphs [on the class Instagram page]. The kids would say, ‘make sure you get that part I drew there [in the photo].’ They just like for people to see their work. It holds them accountable, too.”

“Now Mrs. Hunter’s not the only one who can see it. They get to show what they know to all the parents, too.”