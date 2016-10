Students graduate WC

Several Wise County students graduated from Weatherford College in August.

They include:

Bryttany Dawn Brown of Paradise, cosmetology certificate

Renda Deaton of Paradise, vocational nursing certificate

Stacy Fernandez of Paradise, cosmetology certificate

Lidia G. Flores Garcia of Decatur, cosmetology certificate

Lauren Ince of Decatur, cosmetology certificate

Grady Campbell Ivie of Paradise, general studies

Cameron L. Lindamood of Runaway Bay, cosmetology certificate

Brittney Luig of Decatur, general studies

Taylor Oates of Bridgeport, vocational nursing certificate

Christina L. Overton of Alvord, general studies

Maddison Patterson of Decatur, general studies

Ryan McKenzi Riggs of Bridgeport, general studies

Jayme Rivera of Bridgeport, cosmetology certificate

Steven Derrick Stanford of Bridgeport, general studies

Alexis Thompson of Decatur, general studies

Brett White of Decatur, cosmetology certificate