Students bring storybooks to life

The three little pigs and the big, bad wolf, the Grinch and his dog Max, Cinderella and her prince – they all attended iRead Thursday at Bull Memorial Stadium.

iRead is a program where students from Bridgeport middle and high schools read aloud to their younger peers, dressing up and acting out the stories they tell.

“We brought the storybooks to life,” Cassady Craddock said.

The theme this year was “Camping with the Classics,” so the older students tried to pick books the elementary kids would know. Craddock’s group, for example, chose to read the story of Cinderella, but they did the Disney version because “the little kids wouldn’t recognize the older version.”

The reading groups chose the books on their own and assigned themselves parts. One group chose “The Three Little Pigs” and handed out roles mainly based on height – the tallest girl was the wolf, and the shortest girls were the pigs.

“And I didn’t really want to dress up so I was the narrator,” Careli Martinez said.

Often, the older students cited the children’s reactions as the best part of the night. The younger kids would get into the stories, yelling at the characters, trying to pet the dog playing Max in “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” or reaching for the typewriter one student brought for the reading of “Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type.”

“It was fun,” Natasha Grube said. “They’re very energetic, and they’re a good crowd. Very high-spirited.”

The elementary kids could be pretty critical, too – Makenna Farrow, who read “Click, Clack, Moo” said her little sister was in the crowd and told her she did a terrible job with her reading, but Farrow just laughed at that.

“We’re performing in front of people who are brutally honest,” she said.

Brenda Arellano, in the group that read “Goldilicious” by Victoria Kann, said it was fun to act out a book she’d read often as a child.

“It was a good experience to have someone to read to because when we were younger, people read to us,” Arellano said. “So we finally got to know how it feels to read to other little kids.”