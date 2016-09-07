Student Spotlights for Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Alvord Elementary School
CODY COLE
GRADE: 4th
GRANDPARENTS: Rick and Darla Strickland; Father: Jesse Cole
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math and science
ACTIVITIES: Hide-and-seek and playing football and basketball with friends
“Cody comes to Alvord Elementary from Bridgeport. He comes in with a smile every day and has such a remarkable attitude.” – Principal Bridget Williams
Alvord Middle School
ACE EDGETT
GRADE: 8th
PARENTS: Clint and Racey Edgett
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Social studies
ACTIVITIES: Baseball and basketball
“Ace is a great young man who will go above and beyond to help others and help his school. I can count on him to pitch in and lend assistance to both teachers and students in need. It has been a pleasure to watch Ace grow these past two years into a valuable member of the Alvord Middle School community.” – Principal Michael Thurman
Alvord High School
VALERIE MARTIN
GRADE: 12th
PARENTS: Kevin and Tracy Martin
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Valerie has always enjoyed history. This year she really enjoys all of her classes.
ACTIVITIES: Valerie is very active in cheerleading and also works at Chili’s in Decatur. In her free time, which she has very little of, she enjoys spending time with her family. Because of her caring spirit and desire to help people, Valerie plans to attend Midwestern State University upon graduation to pursue a degree in nursing.
“I chose Valerie for the first student spotlight, not only because she is a great student, but also because she is someone that always has a smile on her face each and every day. She has a great personality and is a true Bulldog at heart.” – Principal Rhett King