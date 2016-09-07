Student Spotlights for Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Alvord Elementary School

CODY COLE

GRADE: 4th

GRANDPARENTS: Rick and Darla Strickland; Father: Jesse Cole

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math and science

ACTIVITIES: Hide-and-seek and playing football and basketball with friends

“Cody comes to Alvord Elementary from Bridgeport. He comes in with a smile every day and has such a remarkable attitude.” – Principal Bridget Williams

Alvord Middle School

ACE EDGETT

GRADE: 8th

PARENTS: Clint and Racey Edgett

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Social studies

ACTIVITIES: Baseball and basketball

“Ace is a great young man who will go above and beyond to help others and help his school. I can count on him to pitch in and lend assistance to both teachers and students in need. It has been a pleasure to watch Ace grow these past two years into a valuable member of the Alvord Middle School community.” – Principal Michael Thurman

Alvord High School

VALERIE MARTIN

GRADE: 12th

PARENTS: Kevin and Tracy Martin

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Valerie has always enjoyed history. This year she really enjoys all of her classes.

ACTIVITIES: Valerie is very active in cheerleading and also works at Chili’s in Decatur. In her free time, which she has very little of, she enjoys spending time with her family. Because of her caring spirit and desire to help people, Valerie plans to attend Midwestern State University upon graduation to pursue a degree in nursing.

“I chose Valerie for the first student spotlight, not only because she is a great student, but also because she is someone that always has a smile on her face each and every day. She has a great personality and is a true Bulldog at heart.” – Principal Rhett King