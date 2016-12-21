Socks for seniors; Elementary students deliver Christmas cheer to nursing homes

As Slidell Elementary School students belted out “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” at The Hills Nursing and Rehabilitiation last week, resident Catherine Richards smiled broadly while trying to sing along.

“They’re fun to watch,” Richards said about the students. “I used to sing a lot of Christmas songs with the family. These kids are fun to watch because all of ours are grown and gone.”

The students visited The Hills and Heritage Place in Decatur Thursday to deliver no-slip socks, travel-size shampoos and conditioners and soaps that they had recently collected through a campuswide drive. They also sang Christmas carols for the residents.

“We’re here to spread Christmas cheer,” said Joey Teague.

Izzy Shackelford said they were “singing to the elders because they don’t have much time.”

Student Services Coordinator Angie McCormick said the school donated more than 100 pairs of socks, and she hopes the donations and visit helps the students understand the importance of reaching out to others in their community.

“It’s good for the kids so they understand what’s going on and how they need to give back,” she explained. “Hopefully they realize we’re not just going to sing songs, but to reach out and touch someone’s life.”

McCormick said they discuss these issues with the kids, and at the end of the day, it’s an enjoyable experience for everyone.

“The kids really enjoy singing for the residents,” she said.

And the feeling’s mutual.

Resident Rosalie Corbell said she simply “loves little children,” and their presence brightened a cold winter day.