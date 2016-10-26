Slidell ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, October 26, 2016

SLIDELL ELEMENTARY
Madyson Jones
GRADE: 1st
PARENTS: Caleb and Sabrina Jones
FAVORITE SUBJECT: PE, because she loves to play games.
ACTIVITIES: Swimming, riding donkeys, playing on the monkey bars on the playground
“Madyson is a sweet girl that has a big heart. She is always willing to help others and is very responsible. She is on the A honor roll and always performs to the best of her ability. We enjoy having Madyson as part of our Greyhound team.” – Student Services Coordinator Angie McCormick
SLIDELL JUNIOR HIGH
Aaron Rowlett
GRADE: 7th
PARENTS: Brett and Cindy Rowlett
FAVORITE SUBJECT: History
ACTIVITIES: Basketball, fishing, cross country and track
“Aaron is a dedicated student and athlete who gives 100 percent in all that he does. He is well-mannered and displays a strong work ethic. Aaron has been a great addition to our Greyhound team!” – Principal Taylor Williams
SLIDELL HIGH SCHOOL
Samantha Rambsel
GRADE: 9th
PARENTS: Steve and Kathie Wernimont
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Social studies
ACTIVITIES: Basketball, cross country, track, tennis and youth group at New Hope Fellowship
“Samantha has a contagious personality and fun spirit. She is a dedicated athlete, recently placing third in district cross country. Samantha represents our school well in all that she does. We are proud to have her as a Slidell Lady Hound!” – Principal Taylor Williams