Slidell ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, October 26, 2016

SLIDELL ELEMENTARY

Madyson Jones

GRADE: 1st

PARENTS: Caleb and Sabrina Jones

FAVORITE SUBJECT: PE, because she loves to play games.

ACTIVITIES: Swimming, riding donkeys, playing on the monkey bars on the playground

“Madyson is a sweet girl that has a big heart. She is always willing to help others and is very responsible. She is on the A honor roll and always performs to the best of her ability. We enjoy having Madyson as part of our Greyhound team.” – Student Services Coordinator Angie McCormick

SLIDELL JUNIOR HIGH

Aaron Rowlett

GRADE: 7th

PARENTS: Brett and Cindy Rowlett

FAVORITE SUBJECT: History

ACTIVITIES: Basketball, fishing, cross country and track

“Aaron is a dedicated student and athlete who gives 100 percent in all that he does. He is well-mannered and displays a strong work ethic. Aaron has been a great addition to our Greyhound team!” – Principal Taylor Williams

SLIDELL HIGH SCHOOL

Samantha Rambsel

GRADE: 9th

PARENTS: Steve and Kathie Wernimont

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Social studies

ACTIVITIES: Basketball, cross country, track, tennis and youth group at New Hope Fellowship

“Samantha has a contagious personality and fun spirit. She is a dedicated athlete, recently placing third in district cross country. Samantha represents our school well in all that she does. We are proud to have her as a Slidell Lady Hound!” – Principal Taylor Williams